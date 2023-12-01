Why is Andrew Wiggins not playing tonight against LA Clippers? Steve Kerr reveals details of shocking injury

The Golden State Warriors will not have Andrew Wiggins on Thursday night against the LA Clippers. Wiggins’ injury will add to the ones the Warriors are already dealing with. They will not have Chris Paul, who played just five minutes against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. “CP3” is ruled day-to-day as he is recovering from a nerve injury in his leg.

Gary Payton II, like Paul, had a short stint against the Kings. The defensive stalwart suffered a calf injury as he tried to chase De’Aaron Fox off a screen. Following an MRI, it was revealed that “GPII” suffered a right calf strain. He will be re-evaluated in one week.

Andrew Wiggins’ injury may perhaps be the weirdest. Here’s Anthony Slater on the status of the 2014-15 Rookie of the Year:

“Andrew Wiggins slammed a car door on his right index finger this morning. Had difficulty shooting this morning. Out tonight. Steve Kerr thinks it’ll be short term.”

Thursday night against the LA Clippers will be Wiggins’ first missed game of the season. He is averaging 12.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18 games. Wiggins' efficiency has significantly dropped this season compared to his last campaign. From 47.3%, he is hitting 43.3% in his first 18 games. His three-point shooting is taking a hit as well, dropping from 39.6% to a ghastly 26.7%.

Andrew Wiggins’ defense will be missed against the LA Clippers' bevy of athletic and lengthy wing players. He would have been tailor-made to take on Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell. Warriors coach Steve Kerr will just have to adapt and adjust without “Two-Way Wiggs,” Gary Payton II and Chris Paul.

When will Andrew Wiggins return?

The Golden State Warriors injury report mentioned right finger soreness as the reason for Andrew Wiggins’ unavailability. That finger may not just be sore; it could also be bruised.

Steve Kerr doesn’t think the injury will be long-term, but as it is in his shooting hand, he may miss more than just one game.

After tonight, the Warriors will have a rematch with the LA Clippers on Saturday. Wiggins’ finger may still be a little too uncomfortable to play through. The game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, roughly six days after the incident, might be his return date. If the finger is just sore, nearly a week of rest should give it enough time to heal.