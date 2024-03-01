Why is Andrew Wiggins not playing tonight on Warriors? Latest status of former NBA champion vs Knicks - February 29, 2024

The Golden State Warriors are about to face the New York Knicks and the team just announced that swingman Andrew Wiggins won't be able to suit up for them in this upcoming game at Madison Square Garden. This marks the 28-year-old's second consecutive absence from the lineup since February 27th.

In a radio interview with Coach Steve Kerr hours before the game, he said that Wiggins has no injury but is currently dealing with some personal issues.

"We do expect him to be back but we just don't exactly know when. We're in a position where Wiggs is a private person and he's asked to keep it private and we're gonna honor that," said Kerr to 95.7 The Game.

Kerr doesn't want to bare the details of Wiggins' absence as the team respects the 2014 first-overall pick's privacy. He also revealed that the Canadian basketball player has no timetable to return.

"So it doesn't help for me to sit here and try to explain any of that," said Kerr. "The bottom line is we respect Wiggs, we need him and we fully expect him back, but we just don't know when that will be."

This will also be the seventh game missed by Wiggins in the 2023-24 season. When active, he gives the Warriors 12.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27 minutes of playing time.

The Golden State Warriors are currently 10th in the NBA Western Conference standings with a record of 30-27. They are on pace to be the last team that will make the NBA Play-In Tournament after this season and own a four-game lead over the trailing Utah Jazz.

Andrew Wiggins' numbers dipped significantly in the 2023-24 season raises concerns

As Andrew Wiggins addresses a personal issue, the more conspicuous issue lies in his underwhelming performance for the Golden State Warriors this season. His scoring average has plummeted by nearly five points, accompanied by declines in all other statistical categories.

Additionally, this season marks the beginning of Wiggins' four-year, $109 million extension, with him slated to earn $24.3 million this year.

This performance of Wiggins along with a personal issue to settle draws concern on social media hoping that the Warriors' forward will get his head straight again.

In 11 NBA seasons, Andrew Wiggins has had career averages of 18.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals. His highest scoring output was back in his third year in the league with the Minnesota Timberwolves, scoring 23.6 points per game.