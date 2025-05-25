"Why announce it now?" - Knicks fans erupt as Tom Thibodeau mulls benching Josh Hart for $60,000,000 game-changer

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is reportedly planning to make some changes ahead of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers. Josh Hart is likely coming off the bench, paving the way for Mitchell Robinson to enter the starting lineup.
According to SNY's Ian Begley, Thibodeau is considering putting Robinson into his starting five. The big man has been great for the Knicks, but only serves as a backup center to Karl-Anthony Towns. If Robinson gets the start, Hart will be on the bench, with Towns moving to the power forward slot.
"Hearing the Game 3 lineup change being strongly considered by the Knicks is to move Mitchell Robinson to starting lineup and have Josh Hart come off the bench," Begley tweeted. "My man @CPTheFanchise said earlier that NYK was strongly considering a change ahead of G3. NYK starting lineup is -50 in the postseason and -29 in the Eastern Conference Finals. Indiana has a 2-0 series lead and will host the Knicks on Sunday. Based on where things stand currently, Robinson will be starting in that game."
New York Knicks fans reacted to the report on social media, with some getting hyped because they were asking for it since their collapse in Game 1. Others were baffled that the Knicks would let a game plan get leaked online and allow the Indiana Pacers to make adjustments.
Josh Hart has been good for the New York Knicks in the series, but his lack of shooting affects their current starting five. Karl-Anthony Towns shifting to power forward gives Tom Thibodeau more options on offense, while Mitchell Robinson anchors the defense.
Robinson, who is in the second year of a four-year, $60 million deal, has been great on the boards and his defense has held up most of the time against the Indiana Pacers despite the team being down 0-2.
Former NBA player calls out Tom Thibodeau
While coaches get praised for a team's success, criticisms come their way when a team is losing. Coach Tom Thibodeau is now under a microscope after the New York Knicks went down 0-2 to the Indiana Pacers despite having homecourt advantage.
Former NBA player Isaiah Thomas called out Thibodeau for not trusting his bench and solely relying on his starting five to deliver.
Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals is scheduled on Sunday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, with a start time of 8 p.m. EST.
