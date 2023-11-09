Why is Anthony Davis not playing against Houston Rockets? Latest injury update from LA Lakers (November 8)

Anthony Davis, who was listed as questionable for LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets game on Wednesday, will not suit up for the game tonight (Nov 8). The Lakers center is sidelined because of a hip adductor injury. Davis sustained the injury during LA's last game against the Miami Heat on Monday.

Davis exited the game late in the first half before returning to start the second. He continued but couldn't play longer after struggling with the injury. Davis tried returning to the floor, but he wasn't good to go and had to make one final exit and sit out the fourth quarter.

LA lost the tie 108-107 after Cam Reddish missed the game-winning 3-pointer. Davis, who had nine points, six rebounds and four assists, was a big miss for the Purple and Gold down the stretch. The Lakers sorely missed his presence on the glass.

Anthony Davis was confident about suiting up vs Rockets

Anthony Davis sounded confident and optimistic about his chances of playing against the Houston Rockets. The LA Lakers star center believed he had "spazzed up" his hip in the last game, and it wasn't anything serious. AD was also at the Lakers' shootaround ahead of their game against the Rockets.

It must be a precaution if the Lakers have decided to hold Davis out of this game. It's still early days in the season. Seeing him go out mid-game could've disrupted their rhythm again, so it's ideal if LA keeps him on the bench.

The Lakers also have a crucial game against the Phoenix Suns (Friday), who will likely have all their stars available. It will be the first NBA In-Season tournament game for the 17-time champions. So it makes sense if LA has decided to give Davis, who has logged 36.8 minutes a game, prolonged rest.

The Lakers have enough depth to cover for him against the streaky Rockets. Christian Wood will start against his former team in place of AD at the five. The Lakers will have a traditional center like Colin Castleton as an option off the bench. This also opens up the minutes for LeBron James at the five lineups.

The Lakers must contribute as a team on the glass and protecting the rim. Anthony Davis' absence means LA misses his 12.0 rebounds a game and 3.3 blocks. Second chance points and cleaning up the glass has been their weakness through seven games thus far.