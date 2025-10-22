  • home icon
Why Is Anthony Edwards In Danger Of Missing Blazers Game? Timberwolves Superstar's Status For Opening Night Explored (Oct. 22)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 22, 2025 15:30 GMT
NBA: OCT 16 Preseason Timberwolves at Bulls - Source: Getty
Why Is Anthony Edwards In Danger Of Missing Blazers Game? Timberwolves Superstar's Status For Opening Night Explored (Oct. 22). (Image Source: Getty)

Anthony Edwards is listed as "questionable" on the Minnesota Timberwolves' injury report ahead of their opening night game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. The three-time All-Star is dealing with a back spasm, and it's unclear exactly when he felt the discomfort.

Edwards suited up in three of the five preseason games, missing the first and the last tune-up contest. The missed game wasn't because he was injured, but to keep his body rested and avoid wear and tear before the regular season. The uber-energetic point guard was healthy right through the preseason and appeared in top shape physically.

Edwards likely felt the discomfort in his back after a recent practice session. His official status will be known before tip off and Minnesota would want to be extremely cautious. There is a strong chance that his back will settle down and the medical team will give him the green light to suit up.

Having said that, it's paramount that the team avoids putting Anthony Edwards on the court if he is not 100% healthy. The Timberwolves aim to make another deep playoff run, and if Edwards misses a game against the lowly Blazers in October, it wouldn't affect them in any manner.

Edwards prides himself on being available for his team, even when it demands playing through nagging injuries. He missed just three games in each of the last three seasons. Keeping the long-term goal in mind, Minnesota should be cautious and if Edwards isn't fully fit, keeping him on the sidelines would be a wise decision.

If Edwards sits out, Donte DiVincenzo and Terrence Shannon Jr. are likely to play significant minutes. DiVincenzo might get promoted to the starting lineup in case Edwards is sidelined, making Shannon Jr. the first guard choice off the bench

How to watch Anthony Edwards in action during Timberwolves vs. Blazers game?

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers game will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Timberwolves vs. Blazers game will be broadcast live on KUNP (local) and FanDuel Sports Network (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

bell-icon Manage notifications