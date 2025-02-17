Why did Anthony Edwards not play in 2025 All-Star Game? Latest injury update on Timberwolves superstar's absence

Anthony Edwards was named to his third NBA All-Star Game this season and was drafted by Kenny Smith under the new format. Edwards was not named in the team's starting lineup, which was a surprise for many. He ended up not playing as Kenny's Young Stars were defeated 41-32 by Chuck's Global Stars.

Ad

But why did the Minnesota Timberwolves not play in the All-Star Game on Sunday night? The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski reported that Edwards was dealing with a sore groin, so he was unable to enter the game for Kenny's Young Stars.

Edwards told reporters that if he had more time to warm up before the game, he would have played, as per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. He also dismissed any worries from Timberwolves fans since he expects to play once the season resumes after the All-Star break.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

ESPN and Andscape senior NBA writer Marc J. Spears added that Anthony Edwards was also experiencing a cold. Spears did acknowledge that the Minnesota Timberwolves star was dealing with a sore groin, while sources told him Edwards was feeling under the weather.

Edwards was the fourth player to miss this year's All-Star Game following Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Antetokounmpo was ruled out before the All-Star break due to a calf injury, with Trae Young being named as his replacement.

Ad

Meanwhile, Davis suffered an adductor injury in his first game for the Dallas Mavericks. His teammate Kyrie Irving was chosen to replace him, while LeBron James was ruled out just a few hours before the All-Star Game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It led to some outrage given how fans spent their hard-earned money to buy expensive tickets for the festivities and events. Anthony Edwards will likely get criticized online as well for not trying to participate in the game.

Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.