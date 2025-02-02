Why is Anthony Edwards not playing against Wizards? Timberwolves star's late scratch from game explored (Feb. 1)

The Minnesota Timberwolves will begin their five-game homestand without All-Star guard Anthony Edwards, who has been listed out with an illness. The Timberwolves will face the Washington Wizards on Saturday at 8:00 PM EST to kick off the first of five games at their home arena, the Target Center.

Edwards played in the Timberwolves' most recent game on Thursday. His Minnesota team defeated the Utah Jazz 138-113. Edwards had a phenomenal game, scoring 36 points, providing 11 assists, grabbing six rebounds and making three blocks. He also shot 6-9 from 3-point range.

Anthony Edwards has had another phenomenal year, averaging a career-high in points (26.6) and three-point percentage (42.3%) despite taking more threes than any of his prior seasons (9.8 three-point attempts per game).

The guard has played in all 48 games of the Timberwolves season up to Saturday night when he will be out for the first time all season. Edwards has also only missed six games total over the past 2 seasons, playing 79 games in each of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

Aside from Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves will also be without forward Julius Randle, guard Donte DiVincenzo and center Jesse Edwards. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Naz Reid are expected to get the start for the Timberwolves in Randle and Anthony Edwards' absences.

The Wizards will be without rookie forward Alex Sarr, forward/center Marvin Bagley III and forward Saddiq Bey. Center Jonas Valanciunas is poised to start in place of Alex Sarr. In contrast, guys like Corey Kispert, Kyshawn George, and Richaun Holmes are expected to see a more extensive workload due to the Wizards' injuries.

Anthony Edwards named as 2025 Western Conference All-Star Team reserve

Anthony Edwards is enjoying a standout season and has received recognition for it. The NBA revealed its All-Star reserves for the Eastern and Western Conferences on Thursday. Edwards was named among the other stars heading to the San Francisco/Bay Area from Feb. 14 to 16, 2025, to participate in the All-Star festivities.

This is Edwards's third All-Star selection, all in the past three NBA seasons. Last year, he received his first All-NBA recognition and aims to achieve this honor again.

Either way, Anthony Edwards is having a fantastic year for the Minnesota Timberwolves and deserves the All-Star nod.

