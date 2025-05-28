"Why was he attempting 5 3s a game?" - NBA fans react to Russell Westbrook announcing surgery to fix broken hand

Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook announced on Tuesday that he will undergo surgery to fix two breaks in his right hand. Westbrook announced his surgery in a newsletter, saying that he’s grateful for the support of the fans and plans on being back to 100% for the next season.

This season, Russell Westbrook made 75 appearances for the Nuggets, averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He was key for them through large stretches of the season, often stepping in to relieve Jamal Murray as the backup point guard. Westbrook was also solid in the playoffs, averaging 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists through 13 games.

During the playoffs, many photographs of his taped-up hands began to surface. Despite going through the pain of a broken wrist, he played his heart out, shooting 4.8 3-pointers per game during the playoffs.

NBA fans on X reacted to Westbrook’s dedication, with some questioning why he shot so often despite having an injured hand.

One fan said:

UltimateGamer @theultim8gamer Why was he attempting 5 3s a game with a broken hand 🐶💔

Another fan said:

Fish Middleton @FishMiddleton22 Tell bro that won’t make him shoot better

Another fan said:

KlawedUP @KlawedUP How many more hand/wrist surgeries can this guy take before he has to call it quits

Others were concerned about the state of Westbrook’s hands and thought that his surgery announcement was a retirement post at first.

One fan said:

Pick The Odds @PickTheOdd "Russell Westbrook announces...." I thought he was retiring 😅

Another fan said:

Halestorm Sports @TheRealEvanHale He might retire at this point I know there were rumors and with him being 36 coming off a surgery

One fan opined:

joegrower420.eth @joegrower420 He'll come back stronger 😤

While many are counting him out, Russell Westbrook remains determined to come back stronger. The Denver Nuggets also expect him to participate in training during the offseason.

Is Russell Westbrook paying the price for his athleticism at this stage of his career?

This isn't the first time that Russell Westbrook has had to deal with a hand injury. He had surgery in 2014 and went through more surgical procedures in 2019 and 2024. With his hands being a constant concern, many have begun to wonder if this is the price Westbrook is paying for all those angry dunks in his prime.

Being one of the most athletic guards in the league, Westbrook often dunked the ball and was known for throwing it down with force. Even highlights from his prime with the OKC Thunder show Westbrook attacking the rim with reckless abandon. Some wear and tear is to be expected, considering Westbrook will enter his 18th season in the league.

But, having to go through a surgical procedure during two consecutive offseasons is quite concerning. The former MVP's anger at the rim may now be coming back to haunt him at such a late stage in his career.

