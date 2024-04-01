"Why is he so attention seeking": NBA fans berate LeBron James for sparking retirement talks again

LeBron James fueled retirement rumors again after the LA Lakers' decimated the Brooklyn Nets 116-104 on Sunday. James dropped 40 points, tying a career-high nine 3-pointers on 10 attempts. He shot 13 of 17 from the floor, adding seven rebounds and five assists.

Despite the scorching hot performance, James, who is in his 21st season, told reporters that he isn't planning on being in the NBA for too long after one of the journalists asked him about his retirement prospects.

“Not very long. … I’m not gonna play another 21 years, that’s for damn sure. But not very long. I don’t know when that door will close as far as when I’ll retire. But I don’t have much time left.”

James dominated the headlines after the Lakers crashed out of the playoffs last year following a 4-0 mauling by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals. James said back then that he may not be back for this season. However, he made a U-turn on that decision a few months later at the ESPYs, saying he would return.

With James opting to give another concerning answer about his future in the NBA, fans weren't impressed after interpreting that the Lakers star was drawing attention. Here's what a fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter:

"Why is he so attention seeking… we get it"

More reactions followed:

LeBron James has been slowed down by injuries over the past few seasons

It's no secret that LeBron James intends to play with or against his son, Bronny James, in the NBA. However, Bronny's prospects of emerging as a valuable pick, let alone entering the draft next year, seem bleak. Meanwhile, James isn't getting any healthier at this stage.

He has totaled 64 appearances, but through injuries, nearly for the entire season. The majority of those issues have been due to non-contact ailments, like the one he's dealing with, and isn't likely to heal until his offseason begins.

LeBron James has a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy injury that has seen his status as iffy for every game since January. He's also missed seven out of 10 games because of that ailment.

He's had such injuries since the 2019-20 season, limiting him from playing less than 60 games every season, except 2019-20, when a few games were played in the "Orlando Bubble" with a four-month layoff due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

LeBron James would have likely opted to rest often this season, too. However, the Lakers role players haven't been healthy, while the team is in the middle of another streaky year. The fifth championship window is also shutting on James, which may have forced him to play through his injury struggles.