Why did Austin Reaves get ejected? Latest on Lakers guard's exit vs Hornets (Feb. 19)

The LA Lakers suffered a massive Austin Reaves blow after the guard was ejected for arguing with the referee on Wednesday. The Arkansas product made his frustrations clear for a no-foul call during the LA Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets matchup and was tossed immediately.

Ad

His no-foul call came in the third quarter after he was barrelling his way to the basket, but believed was fouled by center Jusuf Nurkic. Reaves ended his evening with eight points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks in just over 27 minutes of action.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When writing, the Lakers led 65-60 in the third quarter, which was winding down. With Reaves ejected, the Purple and Gold will now have to rely on LeBron James and Luka Doncic to prop up the numbers in their SG's absence.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Former Laker believes Austin Reaves is the best third option in the league

Former Lakers guard Patrick Beverley believed Austin Reaves is the third-best option in the league to have in a team. Speaking on his The Pat Bev Podcast, the veteran weighed in on LA's scoring and depth.

Ad

"I like what the Lakers have. And you talk about a third option, you look around the NBA, he might be the best third option in the NBA in Austin Reaves. You talk about your fourth option in Rui Hachinmura," said Beverley, "he might be the best fourth option in the NBA. I'm talking about one team. I like the Lakers I like what they've done."

Ad

Reaves is in the middle of a career year averaging 19.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.2 assists while shooting 44.6% from the field and 35.9% from the field. The fourth-year guard is in his best season in all three aspects of the game.

Reaves' impressive two-way play has benefited the Lakers. Now, as the final half of the regular season begins, it remains to be seen if he can continue to be a consistent force for LA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback