Why hasn't average NBA height changed from 6'7" for nearly 40 years? Taking a closer look

The average NBA height has remained at around 6-foot-6 for around 40 years. In a league and sport where height holds significance, it's intriguing to ponder why this remains the case.

According to NBA records, the average height has seen a rise of 4.59 inches over the past 76 years, climbing from 6 feet 2.13 inches in 1946 to 6 feet 6.74 inches in 2023.

In addition to the transformation in the style of play in the NBA, characterized by the advent of the 3-point era, there is a growing trend toward positionless basketball. More players are expanding their skill sets beyond their traditional positions.

Here is a table showing the average height of NBA players since the 1951-52 season.

Year All 2021/22 6'6.2" 2020/21 6'6.2" 2019/20 6'6.3" 2018/19 6'6.4" 2017/18 6'6.4" 2016/17 6'6.4" 2015/16 6'6.4" 2014/15 6'6.6" 2013/14 6'6.6" 2012/13 6'6.6" 2011/12 6'6.6" 2010/11 6'6.7" 2009/10 6'6.7" 2008/09 6'6.7" 2007/08 6'6.8" 2006/07 6'6.6" 2005/06 6'6.7" 2004/05 6'6.8" 2003/04 6'6.9" 2002/03 6'6.9" 2001/02 6'6.7" 2000/01 6'6.6" 1999/00 6'6.7" 1998/99 6'6.6" 1997/98 6'6.6" 1996/97 6'6.6" 1995/96 6'6.7" 1994/95 6'6.7" 1993/94 6'6.6" 1992/93 6'6.6" 1991/92 6'6.7" 1990/91 6'6.8" 1989/90 6'6.8" 1988/89 6'7" 1987/88 6'7.1" 1986/87 6'7.2" 1985/86 6'7" 1984/85 6'6.9" 1983/84 6'6.8" 1982/83 6'6.6" 1981/82 6'6.6" 1980/81 6'6.5" 1979/80 6'6.3" 1978/79 6'6.2" 1977/78 6'6.2" 1976/77 6'6.1" 1975/76 6'6.1" 1974/75 6'6" 1973/74 6'5.8" 1972/73 6'5.9" 1971/72 6'5.8" 1970/71 6'5.8" 1969/70 6'5.8" 1968/69 6'5.9" 1967/68 6'5.8" 1966/67 6'5.7" 1965/66 6'5.7" 1964/65 6'5.8" 1963/64 6'5.8" 1962/63 6'5.6" 1961/62 6'5.6" 1960/61 6'5.6" 1959/60 6'5.4" 1958/59 6'5.3" 1957/58 6'5.3" 1956/57 6'5.3" 1955/56 6'5.1" 1954/55 6'4.6" 1953/54 6'4.6" 1952/53 6'4.3" 1951/52 6'4.1"

Average NBA height by position

Point guard

Point guards are frequently the shortest on a team. Their primary responsibility revolves around ball-handling, which diminishes the importance of height for this position. Agility and speed are the more crucial attributes for them to have, as they need to be nimble and quick on the court.

Back in 1952, the average point guard stood at six feet. However, there has been a noticeable shift in average height over the years. In recent years, the typical height for point guards has generally fallen within the range of 6 feet to 6-foot-3 inches.

Year PG 2021/22 6'2.5" 2020/21 6'2.6" 2019/20 6'2.5" 2018/19 6'2.5" 2017/18 6'2.4" 2016/17 6'1.9" 2015/16 6'2" 2014/15 6'1.9" 2013/14 6'1.9" 2012/13 6'1.6" 2011/12 6'1.7" 2010/11 6'1.8" 2009/10 6'1.8" 2008/09 6'1.9" 2007/08 6'1.9" 2006/07 6'1.8" 2005/06 6'1.9" 2004/05 6'1.8" 2003/04 6'2.3" 2002/03 6'2.2" 2001/02 6'1.8" 2000/01 6'1.8" 1999/00 6'1.4" 1998/99 6'1.4" 1997/98 6'1.2" 1996/97 6'1.3" 1995/96 6'1.6" 1994/95 6'1.2" 1993/94 6'1.1" 1992/93 6'1" 1991/92 6'1.1" 1990/91 6'1.7" 1989/90 6'1.6" 1988/89 6'2.1" 1987/88 6'1.9" 1986/87 6'2.7" 1985/86 6'2.4" 1984/85 6'2.5" 1983/84 6'2.2" 1982/83 6'2" 1981/82 6'1.8" 1980/81 6'1.7" 1979/80 6'1.9" 1978/79 6'1.9" 1977/78 6'1.9" 1976/77 6'1.7" 1975/76 6'1.8" 1974/75 6'2.1" 1973/74 6'2.1" 1972/73 6'2.4" 1971/72 6'2.1" 1970/71 6'2.3" 1969/70 6'2.2" 1968/69 6'2.1" 1967/68 6'2.2" 1966/67 6'1.8" 1965/66 6'2.2" 1964/65 6'2.1" 1963/64 6'1.9" 1962/63 6'1.9" 1961/62 6'2" 1960/61 6'1.9" 1959/60 6'1.3" 1958/59 6'1.4" 1957/58 6'1.1" 1956/57 6'1.2" 1955/56 6'0.8" 1954/55 6'0.6" 1953/54 6'0.7" 1952/53 6'0.2" 1951/52 6'0.2"

Shooting guard

Back in 1952, the average height for a shooting guard was approximately 6-foot-1 inch. Nowadays, shooting guards tend to be in the range of 6-foot-3 inches to 6-foot-5.

Year SG 2021/22 6'4.5" 2020/21 6'4.4" 2019/20 6'4.4" 2018/19 6'4.7" 2017/18 6'4.6" 2016/17 6'4.6" 2015/16 6'4.7" 2014/15 6'5.1" 2013/14 6'4.9" 2012/13 6'4.6" 2011/12 6'5" 2010/11 6'5.1" 2009/10 6'5.3" 2008/09 6'5.1" 2007/08 6'5.2" 2006/07 6'5" 2005/06 6'5" 2004/05 6'5.2" 2003/04 6'5" 2002/03 6'5.3" 2001/02 6'5.1" 2000/01 6'4.9" 1999/00 6'5.1" 1998/99 6'4.9" 1997/98 6'5.1" 1996/97 6'5.2" 1995/96 6'5.2" 1994/95 6'5.1" 1993/94 6'5" 1992/93 6'5" 1991/92 6'4.9" 1990/91 6'5" 1989/90 6'4.9" 1988/89 6'4.6" 1987/88 6'4.7" 1986/87 6'4.9" 1985/86 6'4.6" 1984/85 6'4.3" 1983/84 6'4.3" 1982/83 6'4.3" 1981/82 6'4.3" 1980/81 6'4.5" 1979/80 6'4" 1978/79 6'3.6" 1977/78 6'3.4" 1976/77 6'3.4" 1975/76 6'3.7" 1974/75 6'3.6" 1973/74 6'3.6" 1972/73 6'3.6" 1971/72 6'3.7" 1970/71 6'3.6" 1969/70 6'3.8" 1968/69 6'3.9" 1967/68 6'3.7" 1966/67 6'3.4" 1965/66 6'3.1" 1964/65 6'3.3" 1963/64 6'3.4" 1962/63 6'3.1" 1961/62 6'3.6" 1960/61 6'3.5" 1959/60 6'3.4" 1958/59 6'3.2" 1957/58 6'3.1" 1956/57 6'3" 1955/56 6'2.8" 1954/55 6'1.4" 1953/54 6'1.2" 1952/53 6'1.5" 1951/52 6'1.3"

Small forward

Today, small forwards are required to be highly versatile, capable of both playmaking and scoring both inside and outside the paint, while also showcasing agility.

Back in 1952, small forwards typically stood at about 6-foot-4. However, this average has steadily risen over the years, reaching its peak at 6-foor-8 inches in 2015. In the most recent season, the average height for this position has settled at 6-foot-6.

Year SF 2021/22 6'6.4" 2020/21 6'6.7" 2019/20 6'6.3" 2018/19 6'7.1" 2017/18 6'6.9" 2016/17 6'7.2" 2015/16 6'7.1" 2014/15 6'7.6" 2013/14 6'7.5" 2012/13 6'7.5" 2011/12 6'7.6" 2010/11 6'7.7" 2009/10 6'7.5" 2008/09 6'7.4" 2007/08 6'7.5" 2006/07 6'7.4" 2005/06 6'7.6" 2004/05 6'7.6" 2003/04 6'7.3" 2002/03 6'7.7" 2001/02 6'7.6" 2000/01 6'7.4" 1999/00 6'7.3" 1998/99 6'7.3" 1997/98 6'7.4" 1996/97 6'7.2" 1995/96 6'7.4" 1994/95 6'7.5" 1993/94 6'7.5" 1992/93 6'7.2" 1991/92 6'7.2" 1990/91 6'7.1" 1989/90 6'7.1" 1988/89 6'7.3" 1987/88 6'7.6" 1986/87 6'7.3" 1985/86 6'7.2" 1984/85 6'7" 1983/84 6'6.8" 1982/83 6'6.9" 1981/82 6'6.9" 1980/81 6'7" 1979/80 6'6.8" 1978/79 6'6.8" 1977/78 6'6.7" 1976/77 6'6.3" 1975/76 6'6.4" 1974/75 6'6.1" 1973/74 6'5.8" 1972/73 6'5.9" 1971/72 6'5.8" 1970/71 6'5.8" 1969/70 6'6" 1968/69 6'5.9" 1967/68 6'6" 1966/67 6'5.8" 1965/66 6'5.8" 1964/65 6'5.9" 1963/64 6'6" 1962/63 6'6" 1961/62 6'5.4" 1960/61 6'5.5" 1959/60 6'5.1" 1958/59 6'5.1" 1957/58 6'4.9" 1956/57 6'5.3" 1955/56 6'4.9" 1954/55 6'4.5" 1953/54 6'4.7" 1952/53 6'4.5" 1951/52 6'4.3"

Power forward

This is where the trend begins to diverge. Power forwards traditionally function as post players and generally benefit from having height. However, as the NBA has shifted toward a greater emphasis on skills and versatility, power forwards are becoming progressively shorter in stature, with the current height average at 6-foot-8.

Year PF 2021/22 6'8.2" 2020/21 6'8" 2019/20 6'8.2" 2018/19 6'8.6" 2017/18 6'8.7" 2016/17 6'8.8" 2015/16 6'8.8" 2014/15 6'9.1" 2013/14 6'9.1" 2012/13 6'9" 2011/12 6'9.2" 2010/11 6'9.1" 2009/10 6'9.2" 2008/09 6'9.2" 2007/08 6'9.1" 2006/07 6'9.1" 2005/06 6'9.4" 2004/05 6'9.3" 2003/04 6'9.4" 2002/03 6'9.4" 2001/02 6'9" 2000/01 6'9" 1999/00 6'9" 1998/99 6'9" 1997/98 6'9" 1996/97 6'9.2" 1995/96 6'9.1" 1994/95 6'9.2" 1993/94 6'9.1" 1992/93 6'9.1" 1991/92 6'9.1" 1990/91 6'9.1" 1989/90 6'9.2" 1988/89 6'9" 1987/88 6'9.2" 1986/87 6'9.3" 1985/86 6'9.1" 1984/85 6'9" 1983/84 6'8.8" 1982/83 6'8.6" 1981/82 6'8.7" 1980/81 6'8.6" 1979/80 6'8.5" 1978/79 6'8.3" 1977/78 6'8.5" 1976/77 6'8.2" 1975/76 6'8" 1974/75 6'7.8" 1973/74 6'7.7" 1972/73 6'7.6" 1971/72 6'7.5" 1970/71 6'7" 1969/70 6'7" 1968/69 6'7.4" 1967/68 6'7.5" 1966/67 6'7.4" 1965/66 6'7.3" 1964/65 6'7.7" 1963/64 6'7.4" 1962/63 6'7.4" 1961/62 6'7.3" 1960/61 6'7.2" 1959/60 6'7.7" 1958/59 6'7.7" 1957/58 6'7.4" 1956/57 6'7" 1955/56 6'7.1" 1954/55 6'6.8" 1953/54 6'6.6" 1952/53 6'6.5" 1951/52 6'6"

Center

The center position in basketball typically goes to the team's tallest player because their height provides an advantage for grabbing rebounds and scoring close-range shots. They are often positioned near the basket to make shots and prevent the opposing team from scoring.

However, this position has been significantly impacted by the rise of small ball tactics. Currently, the average height for center players falls within the range of 6-foot-10.

Year C 2021/22 6'10.3" 2020/21 6'10.5" 2019/20 6'10.7" 2018/19 6'10.6" 2017/18 6'10.6" 2016/17 6'10.9" 2015/16 6'11" 2014/15 6'11" 2013/14 6'11" 2012/13 6'10.7" 2011/12 6'10.8" 2010/11 6'10.8" 2009/10 6'10.9" 2008/09 6'10.9" 2007/08 6'10.9" 2006/07 6'11.1" 2005/06 6'11.3" 2004/05 6'11.3" 2003/04 6'11.3" 2002/03 6'11.1" 2001/02 6'11.4" 2000/01 6'11.2" 1999/00 6'11.4" 1998/99 6'11.4" 1997/98 6'11.4" 1996/97 6'11.4" 1995/96 6'11.6" 1994/95 6'11.4" 1993/94 6'11.4" 1992/93 6'11.5" 1991/92 6'11.7" 1990/91 6'11.7" 1989/90 6'11.5" 1988/89 6'11.7" 1987/88 6'11.8" 1986/87 6'11.8" 1985/86 6'11.7" 1984/85 6'11.2" 1983/84 6'11.3" 1982/83 6'11" 1981/82 6'11.1" 1980/81 6'10.9" 1979/80 6'10.5" 1978/79 6'10.7" 1977/78 6'10.8" 1976/77 6'10.6" 1975/76 6'10.4" 1974/75 6'10.2" 1973/74 6'10.1" 1972/73 6'10.1" 1971/72 6'10.3" 1970/71 6'10.2" 1969/70 6'10" 1968/69 6'9.8" 1967/68 6'9.7" 1966/67 6'10.1" 1965/66 6'10.1" 1964/65 6'10.1" 1963/64 6'9.8" 1962/63 6'9.8" 1961/62 6'10.1" 1960/61 6'10.1" 1959/60 6'9.8" 1958/59 6'9.2" 1957/58 6'9.4" 1956/57 6'9.1" 1955/56 6'9" 1954/55 6'9" 1953/54 6'9" 1952/53 6'8.2" 1951/52 6'8.5"

What's evident is that, over time, guards have been increasing in size, while big men have been decreasing in stature.