Why did Ben Simmons leave LeBron James' agent Rich Paul? Exploring reasons behind split

Ben Simmons has been one of the most polarizing NBA players in recent history. While possessing the physical attributes and skills necessary for greatness, his absence of a reliable jump shot and susceptibility to injuries have hindered his career so far.

In March of this year, Simmons parted ways with Klutch Sports, an agency led by Rich Paul that represents prominent players such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, and Zach LaVine, and opted to enlist the services of Bernie Lee.

In 2019, Klutch Sports secured a five-year, $177 million extension for Ben Simmons, with $78.23 million still outstanding for the current season and the next. The Australian will become a free agent in 2025, his age-29 season.

NBA insider Ramona Shelburne reported that the split between Simmons and Klutch Sports was mutual, with a source indicating that Simmons sought a new beginning.

A fresh start could be necessary for Simmons, whose career has been turbulent. Initially a standout with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he posted averages of 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game, his tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has been blemished by numerous missed games.

Simmons has participated in only 48 games across three seasons with the Nets, having missed his first season due to a back injury. In the games he played, he posted averages of 6.9 points, 6.2 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Ben Simmons’ new agent weighs in on star’s new injury

Ben Simmons' new agent Bernie Lee said the athlete has suffered a new back injury, and he is anticipated to be absent from play for a while.

In an interview with the New York Post, Lee said Simmons’ injury was not serious and would only require rehab.

“Ben had an MRI in the last couple of days, and it’s shown us that he’s experiencing some nerve irritation issues on the lower left side of his body, which is going to cause him to miss some time as he rehabs and builds himself back from that,” Lee said.

“He’s not experiencing anything similar to what he’s gone through in the past or what he went through last year, and this is something that the expectation is that with the proper kind of rehab, he’ll be able to resume his season in a short period of time without any issue.”

Simmons averaged 6.5 points, 6.7 assists and 8.2 rebounds in the six games he played this season.