Why is Ben Simmons not playing tonight against LA Lakers? Latest injury update for Clippers forward after late scratch

The LA Clippers ruled Ben Simmons questionable ahead of their rematch against the LA Lakers on Sunday. A few hours before the showdown, the Clippers held out the Australian due to left knee soreness. He will miss his second game for his new team after agreeing to play for them following a buyout with the Brooklyn Nets.

Simmons also sat out in the Clippers’ 106-97 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday due to back spasms. Sunday will be the first time this season he will miss a game because of knee issues.

What happened to Ben Simmons?

Ben Simmons missed 18 games for the Brooklyn Nets this season mainly because of recurring back problems. He also sat out a few times because of calf soreness before the trade deadline. After signing with the Clippers, he did not suit up immediately for his new team. He missed a few games to ramp up his conditioning.

Simmons has a history of left knee problems. The problem appeared for the first time this season ahead of Sunday’s game against the LA Lakers. The former All-Star played on Friday for 16 minutes against the same opponents. He finished that game with two points, three assists and three rebounds.

When will Ben Simmons return?

If the knee issue is not serious, Simmons will likely return on Tuesday when the LA Clippers visit the Phoenix Suns. If the Clippers continue to hold him out, he might appear again on Wednesday versus the Detroit Pistons at the Intuit Dome.

Simmons has been a solid contributor off the bench for the Clippers

In five games with the LA Clippers, Ben Simmons is averaging 6.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.4 steals. Clippers coach Ty Lue usually sends him into the court late in the first quarter or early in the second period to relieve James Harden or Kris Dunn.

Simmons’ size and playmaking at the point guard position have been assets Lue has maximized. If the former Philadelphia 76ers star can stay healthy, he will likely continue to earn minutes in the Clippers’ rotation.

