Why is Ben Simmons not playing against Celtics? Latest injury update about Nets star (November 4)

Despite fully healing from his long-term back injury, the coaching staff still needs Ben Simmons to sit out some games for safety measures. The Brooklyn Nets are scheduled to face the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, and not having Simmons around could hurt the Nets considering they'll face a team that has three All-Star-caliber players.

According to reports, Ben Simmons is officially listed as out for Saturday due to back injury maintenance. This will be the first game Simmons will miss this season. But not to fret, the Australian superstar is expected to make his return in their following game on Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

How has a healthy Ben Simmons impacted the Nets so far this season?

Throughout his career, Ben Simmons has built a bad reputation for not being able to contribute on offense in terms of scoring. Looking back at his time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons wasn't known to score but was a reliable offensive threat when needed. But ever since running into some problems in Philadelphia and moving to Brooklyn, Ben never bounced back and only became worse at shooting.

When Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, many fans expected him to bring out the best in himself. However, the exact opposite has happened, with his points per game dipping since leaving the 76ers.

Simmons and the Nets coaching staff claimed that the reason behind his lackluster performances was his lingering back injury. With that said, Ben should be a much better player this season, considering he has fully recovered.

Looking at the five games he has played so far, Simmons hasn't necessarily made a significant improvement in terms of scoring. This year, he's averaging 7.4 points in 31.4 minutes of play. Last season, he averaged 6.9 ppg in 26.3 minutes of play. If we're going to do the math, nothing much has changed. But then again, basketball isn't all about making baskets.

So far, Ben Simmons has dominated the boards, averaging 10 rebounds per game. He's also a good passer this season, with 7.2 assists per game. With all of that in mind, it's safe to say that Simmons doesn't seek to stand out on offense but rather to create efficient plays for his team and assist them in winning games.