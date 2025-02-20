Why is Bobby Portis suspended? Latest on Bucks forward’s significant punishment by NBA

Bobby Portis has long been a key contributor for the Milwaukee Bucks, but will not be with them during their push for the playoffs. Coming out of the All-Star break, news emerged that the veteran forward has been hit with a hefy suspension.

On Thursday morning, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Ports will be suspended the Bucks' next 25 games. He has been handed this punishment for violating NBA's anti-drug policy.

This is a tough blow for the Bucks, who are looking to climb the standings in the Eastern Conference. They currently sit in fifth place, and now have to navigate being without a key member of their second unit. This season, Portis is averaging 13.7. points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc.

Shortly after Charania's reported the latest on Bobby Portis, the league put out an official press release. They too announced he'll be suspended 25 games, and it will begin tonight in Milwaukee's matchup with the LA Clippers.

This suspension will carry through most of the regular season schedule, with Bobby Portis being able to make his return just before the playoffs. The first game he'll be eligible to play in on April 10th against the New Orleans Pelicans, what will be the Bucks' 80th game of the year.

(This is a developing story.)

