Why is Bojan Bogdanovic not playing tonight against Philadelphia 76ers? Latest on forward's absence for Game 5 (April 30)

Bojan Bogdanovic won't be suiting up for the New York Knicks in their closeout Game 5 contest against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Bogdanovic won't play, as he's dealing with a left foot contusion. The veteran forward, who joined New York at the trade deadline, was critical to the Knicks' playoffs rotation.

He appeared in all four games. Bogdanovic played 25 minutes in Game 1, tallying 13 points and shooting three 3s. His minutes were reduced in Games 2 and 3, but he provided an instant impact. New York will miss his services as one of their best 3-point shooters and floor spacers in this series.

What happened to Bojan Bogdanovic?

Bogdanovic has been playing through a ligament tear in his wrist. However, Tuesday's absence is because of a foot contusion, which he sustained in Game 4. Bogdanovic suffered the issue right after getting subbed in. He was questionable to return before being ruled out.

Knicks rotation shortens in Bojan Bogdanovic's absence

The New York Knicks had seven players in their rotation after Game 4. Miles McBride (27) and Precious Achiuwa (20) saw increased minutes. Three Knicks players had OG Anunoby and Josh Hart playing nearly 46 and 47 minutes, respectively.

Tom Thibodeau has been strict with his rotations in the postseason, relying on his most trusted options, which seems unlikely to change in Game 5. The starters have shouldered an incredible workload in this series despite the physicality.

Meanwhile, Miles McBride and Precious Achiuwa's impressive outings make a compelling case for the Knicks to continue with a shorter rotation. McBride has been stellar through the four games, averaging 12.8 points on 49/53/83 spits, playing 24.5 minutes while playing excellent defense.

Meanwhile, Achiuwa played only two games. In Game 4, he had seven rebounds, two assists and four blocks, with a +/- of +11.

Where to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Game 5?

TNT has the rights to broadcast the Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Game 5. Meanwhile, NBC Sports Philadelphia and MSG will provide local TV coverage. Fans outside the US can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Knicks are the favorites to win despite injuries to Bojan Bogdanovic, Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle, who is out for the season. Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson is likely to play despite being probable.

