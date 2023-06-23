Why did the Boston Celtics trade the 25th pick? Finding out more

After stunning the basketball world by trading Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team deal, the Boston Celtics had another surprising move. They moved back from the 25th to the 31st in a trade with the Detroit Pistons.

Boston grabbed point guard Marcus Sasser. Detroit sent two future second-round picks and the 31st pick to the Celtics.

NBA Buzz @OfficialNBABuzz BREAKING PICK & TRADE: The Boston Celtics have selected Marcus Sasser with the No. 25 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft & traded him to Detroit for the No. 31 pick & future second round picks.



Who won the deal? 🤔 BREAKING PICK & TRADE: The Boston Celtics have selected Marcus Sasser with the No. 25 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft & traded him to Detroit for the No. 31 pick & future second round picks. Who won the deal? 🤔 https://t.co/w5BRQBBykO

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stevens, however, was only getting started. He dealt the 31st pick to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for the 34th and 39th picks. Boston’s president of basketball operations then sent the two new picks to the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks, respectively for future second-round picks.

Heading into Wednesday, the Boston Celtics had the 35th pick. They sent it to the Washington Wizards along with Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala in the Marcus Smart deal. Boston got Kristaps Porzingis and the 2023 (25th) and 2024 first-round picks.

Brad Stevens made the head-scratching moves so the Celtics get much-needed salary cap flexibility. They can sign their pick to a two-way deal instead of a guaranteed contract if that’s the route they want to take.

In all, the Boston Celtics received the 38th pick and four future second-round picks, cap relief and roster flexibility by trading the 25th pick.

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA Here are the four future second-rounders the Celtics added tonight:



2025 best of GSW, WAS, or DET. DET portion is top 55 protected.

2026 best of NYK, MIN, POR, NOLA

2024 DAL

2027 ATL Here are the four future second-rounders the Celtics added tonight:2025 best of GSW, WAS, or DET. DET portion is top 55 protected.2026 best of NYK, MIN, POR, NOLA2024 DAL 2027 ATL

Stevens had this to say about the series of draft night moves:

"We had a list of guys that we were really comfortable with. The guy that we ended up getting was on that list."

Boston Celtics @celtics Brad Stevens on tonight's Draft moves: "We had a list of guys that we were really comfortable with. The guy that we ended up getting was on that list." Brad Stevens on tonight's Draft moves: "We had a list of guys that we were really comfortable with. The guy that we ended up getting was on that list."

The Boston Celtics made Jordan Walsh the 38th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft

The Boston Celtics chose a potential contributor when they drafted Jordan Walsh from Arkansas. Boston added another rangy defender to its lineup. Walsh is 6-7, 205 pounds, 7-2 wingspan and a 36-inch vertical leap. He has the tools to be elite on the defensive end.

Walsh showed flashes of that potential for the Arkansas Razorback. He is usually all over the floor, disrupting their opponents’ offensive flow. His defense is already way better than his offense at this point in his career.

The Celtics will have to count on the former Razorback to improve his shooting to see more action. Walsh was only 27.8% from behind the arc in his only collegiate season in just 72 attempts. Boston’s coaching staff is confident that they can turn him into a much better shooter the way they did with Grant Williams.

Two years ago, the Celtics traded Desmond Bane to the Memphis Grizzlies and may have regretted it. Tonight, they’re hoping they didn’t make the same mistake when they could have drafted one of Marcus Sasser, James Nnaji and Mouhamed Gueye.

Also read: “The NBA is a ruthless business” - Boston Celtics fans stunned as team trades Marcus Smart hours after praising him

Poll : 0 votes