Why is Bradley Beal not playing against the Chicago Bulls? Exploring the Phoenix Suns star's absence (November 8)

Bradley Beal is yet to suit up for the Phoenix Suns this season, and there have been reports that the guard is in line to make his debut against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Wednesday, Nov. 8. After being sidelined by a back issue, the 30-year-old has been a spectator in the wobbly run the Suns have had so far in the league.

Ahead of the clash on Wednesday, Beal was upgraded to questionable, and that would mean there are still chances that he might not be rushed into the starting unit. The team has already confirmed that Devin Booker's recurring knee injury will see him sit out in the Bulls matchup.

According to Bleacher Report, head coach Frank Vogel shared optimistic news that Beal was ramping up his work, but there was no "firm timetable" despite him inching closer to a return. ESPN's updated injury report still has Beal listed as out for the clash against Chicago.

Bradley Beal's absence has been felt in the Suns' struggles

Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns was one of the massive trades that went down in the offseason. With Booker and Kevin Durant already in the mix, the Suns parted ways with seasoned players Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, focusing their efforts on building the roster around their new big three.

But the results weren't what they were expecting. With both Booker and Beal dealing with injuries, Phoenix is in a bit of a rut with a 3-4 start. The onus has been on Durant to shoulder the offense.

The former Washington Wizards superstar has been dealing with back soreness and spasms throughout the season, and the team's think-tank has made it clear that Beal's progress will be monitored and will return to action once he's fully fit.

Last season, Beal averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Wizards, but the unit comprising him, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis failed to make the playoffs.

Beal's return also poses questions for the Suns. To start with, the onus will be on their chemistry. Next up are the playmaking duties. While the guard has been looked at as the team's floor general, Booker is expected to share the role as well. Then comes the team's leadership and the side collectively coming together to form the lethal outfit they were meant to be since the start of the season.

Only time will tell if the Suns can figure it out before it's too late.