Why is Bradley Beal not playing tonight against Wizards? Latest status of Suns guard (Dec. 17).

Phoenix Suns All-Star, Bradley Beal, is once again sidelined due to a recent ankle sprain on Friday's game, marking another setback in a season plagued by injuries. Beal will be absent from Sunday's game and the subsequent matchup against the Washington Wizards, the team where he spent the first 11 seasons of his NBA career.

The Suns have not officially updated Beal’s status. However, recent reports, disclosed by Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic suggest that he could be out for multiple weeks due to a high ankle sprain

Sources revealed that Beal was spotted using crutches at the Phoenix facility, The Suns are expected to release an official update on Monday.

Beal sprained his ankle on Friday's game against the New York Knicks. He hit a 3-point shot in the first quarter and then landed on Donte DiVincenzo’s foot, hurting his ankle in the process. DiVincenzo was hit with a flagrant 1 foul for not giving Beal ample space to land.

Beal hit the free throw despite the pain. He then headed to the locker room and did not return. Post-match, Suns coach Frank Vogel reported that x-rays were negative, suggesting no fractures but confirming a high ankle sprain.

Bradley Beal’s season with the Suns so far

Bradley Beal has had a rough season in Phoenix since arriving. He has only appeared in six of their 25 games so far this season. While his performance has been productive, it falls short of the All-Star level he showcased in Washington.

Beal was averaging 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He scored a season-high 24 points in a 122-119 loss to the LA Lakers on November 11.

The timing of his injury is harsh for the Suns as they are see-sawing in the middle of a loaded Western Conference. The Suns have only had one game with all three of their All-Stars in the lineup. It was a 116-112 loss to the Brooklyn Nets last week. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have each missed time so far this season with their own injuries and soreness issues.

Beal missed the first seven games of the season with back tightness. He made his Phoenix debut on November 8 in a 116-115 OT win against the Chicago Bulls. He scored 13 points and added four rebounds and four assists. He logged 23 minutes in the game.