Stephen Curry is a four-time league champion but admits to still being haunted by the title that got away from them in the 2016 NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors superstar guard revealed this in an interview with Esquire earlier this year, highlighting how that defeat to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers remains a sour note for him up to this day.

Curry said:

“Game 7 in 2016. Yeah. That was probably the lowest feeling after a game, for sure. Why are you bringing up old stuff though, that's messed up!”

In the 2016 NBA Finals, the James-led Cavaliers pulled off an improbable comeback from a 3-1 series deficit, becoming the first team to do so in league history. They completed it with a 93-89 victory in the winner-take-all Game 7 in Oakland.

James ended up with a triple-double of 27 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds. He also had three blocks, including the now-iconic chase-down swat he had on Andre Iguodala in the final minutes of the game.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors, however, would bounce back in the next two seasons, winning consecutive NBA titles with Kevin Durant playing with the team.

Stephen Curry claims he was more nervous during his pro-golf debut than in the NBA Finals

Apart from getting all those buckets and winning championships, Curry is also known for his passion for golf, which he described when he started playing with pro golfers as more nerve-wracking than playing in the NBA Finals.

In one of his interviews with NBC Sports, the two-time NBA MVP spoke of his first-ever appearance at a professional golf tournament.

The four-time NBA champion said:

"I've played in NBA Finals, I've played in world championships and played with Team USA...I've played in a lot of big games. There is no comparison to how nervous I was on the first tee, standing there with other professionals, trying to compete."

Curry was introduced to golf at a young age as he used to accompany his father Dell Curry, who was also an NBA player, to golf courses. He started doing practice swings and from there was soon bitten by the golf bug. Curry has steadily been playing golf while establishing himself as one of the greatest to ever step on the court.