Why is Bryn Forbes arrested? Former NBA champion in legal trouble over assault explored

Reports this week indicated that Bryn Forbes, a former NBA champion, had been arrested last week in San Antonio. According to a report from the San Antonio Police, which was relayed by NBA.com, Forbes was arrested on Wednesday. Reports indicated that he was arrested for suspicion of assault with bodily injury after an argument with a female he's dating turned physical.

According to NBA.com, Bryn Forbes and the woman he's dating had an argument, which escalated after arriving home. Allegedly, Bryn Forbes struck the woman several times, resulting in the San Antonio Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services administering medical aid.

While the extent of the injuries sustained by the woman is unclear, Forbes was booked and taken to Bexar County Jail. As of the time of publication, bail hadn't been set, with Forbes still being held in county jail. So far, there have been no details as to when he will appear in court.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite that, according to NBA.com, the case remains under investigation while officers attempt to uncover what transpired. The situation could impact his ability to sign with another team after being waived by the Minnesota Timberwolves last week.

Bryn Forbes, who won an NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2021 season, was under contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves. After re-signing with the team over the summer, they released him ahead of the trade deadline.

Given the arrest report, it appears that after being released, Forbes traveled to Texas, where he was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Expand Tweet

Looking at Bryn Forbes career, and whether or not his latest arrest will impact his chances of signing with a team

As previously mentioned, Bryn Forbes was under contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves this season prior to being released. Despite that, he hadn't played for the team this season, after playing in just 25 games for the Timberwolves last season.

After going undrafted in the 2016 draft, Forbes was signed to the San Antonio Spurs, where he spent the first four years of his career. After struggling his rookie season, averaging just 2.6 points per game, he improved over the next few seasons.

After hitting free agency in 2021, Forbes signed with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he helped the team win the 2021 NBA championship. During the season, he averaged 10.0ppg on an efficient 47.3% from the field and 45.2% from downtown.

Despite the championship win, Forbes returned to San Antonio for the 2021-22 season before then being traded to Denver halfway through the season. After hitting free agency again, he signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves this past offseason, as previously mentioned.

Now, as a free agent who was recently waived, it's unclear whether Forbes' legal troubles will prevent him from signing with a team. After playing just 25 games last season, and being waived, his NBA career is likely up in the air.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!