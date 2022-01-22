"Why did the chicken cross the street?" - Giannis Antetokounmpo opens postgame press conference with another dad joke

For the second straight postgame press conference, reigning NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo opened the podium with a dad joke. Giannis did it first on Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks' 126-114 win over Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

In the postgame press conference after the Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls, Antetokounmpo told another dad joke. The reporters were expecting it and asked Giannis to say it before they start asking questions about his team's hard-fought 94-90 victory.

"Why did the chicken cross the street? It was running away from my dinner plate. (Laughter). You guys know I love chicken. Chicken nuggets. That's what I ate after Game 6 last year."

It was met with a mellow reaction from reporters, but that did not seem to bother the two-time MVP. He's in a good mood for the second game in a row because the Bucks won. The joke he told after the win against the Grizzlies on Wednesday got a few laughs.

"When the cows go out where do they go? Anybody know? To the moooooovies. It was bad, my bad, my bad, thank you guys."

Giannis Antetokounmpo has one of the best personalities in the entire league. He's a character, not afraid to tell corny jokes and laugh at himself. It makes him and the reporters comfortable after a tiring game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo solidified his case for the MVP with another great game, this time against the Chicago Bulls. Giannis finished the game with 30 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. After a great duel with Ja Morant on Wednesday, Antetokounmpo went toe-to-toe with DeMar DeRozan.

The Bulls star had a game-high 35 points, adding six rebounds and three assists. Giannis and DeRozan were the only players in rhythm for both sides as the teams battled it out defensively. The Bucks shot just 38.6% from the field, while the Bulls were much worse at 36.5%.

Jrue Holiday came off the bench for the second straight game since his return from an ankle injury. The Bucks are still being cautious with Holiday, who has already missed a bunch of games this season due to the same injury. He had 13 points in 27 minutes, but closed the game with the starters.

Khris Middleton had 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while Bobby Portis added 12 points and 13 rebounds. The Bucks have a relatively easy schedule for the rest of January, with four of the next five games at home.

