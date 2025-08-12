"Why choose a franchise with 0 championships" - NBA fans troll Bradley Beal’s admission of chasing first ring with Clippers after dramatic Suns exit

After Bradley Beal finalized his contract buyout agreement with the Phoenix Suns, the LA Clippers gave him a two-year, $11 million contract to be their starting shooting guard. His addition improved the LA team, giving them another scoring punch. Beal will share the floor with James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul. However, not everyone has been impressed with his decision to join the Clippers due to his injury history.In his two years playing for the Suns, the three-time All-Star wasn't the same player as he was with the Washington Wizards. He was limited to 106 games, appearing in 53 contests in each season. The 6-foot-5 star averaged 17.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists.Even with that, the Clippers expect his addition to improve their chances of winning the NBA championship.On Monday, Beal was interviewed by Tamar Sher. She asked the veteran star the reason behind joining the Clippers. &quot;I need a ring,&quot; Beal said. &quot;I feel like I got a new life of rejuvenation, for sure. A new hunger. I'm excited to have the opportunity, new city, new environment but a hungry environment, too.&quot;Beal's response sent many fans into a frenzy, as they don't see the Clippers as a championship team.&quot;This is not going to age well, why choose a franchise with 0 championships😂😂,&quot; a fan said.Oscar Solano @oscarsolano1701LINK@TheHoopCentral @tamar_sher This is not going to age well, why choose a franchise with 0 championships😂😂&quot;so why did u team up with James Harden?😂😂&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Ring and clippers mix like oil and water&quot; one fan said.Other fans suggested where Beal should've gone.&quot;Should’ve gone to Milwaukee then,&quot; someone commented.Timeout @TimeoxtLINK@TheHoopCentral @tamar_sher Should’ve gone to Milwaukee then&quot;Too bad , ya ain’t getting it with them, had a matter Chance signing with the Lakers,&quot; a comment read.&quot;Should’ve signed with Denver if you wanted a ring,&quot; a fan suggested.Bradley Beal speaks on giving the No. 3 jersey to Chris PaulBradley Beal signed first with the Clippers before Paul announced his return. A few fans pointed out the dilemma that both players have, since they have worn No. 3 on their jerseys since entering the NBA.Fortunately for Paul, he gets to keep the number. On the other hand, Beal will wear No. 0. In his interview with Sher, he talked about his reasoning behind it.&quot;It was kind of like a 'Big Bro' thing. I had a choice, but I didn't really have a choice,&quot; Bradley Beal said.Paul was with the Clippers before and is one of the most iconic players in the franchise. Seeing him wear a different number could be an odd sight for most fans.