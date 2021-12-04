“Why is Chris Paul not in the conversation of MVP?” - Kendrick Perkins praises assists leader Chris Paul, compares his form to Steve Nash’s MVP seasons with the Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns are enjoying an 18-game winning streak. They have lost only to the Denver Nuggets in their opening game of the season and their third and fourth game of the season to the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings.

This spectacular performance has positioned them as the number one team in the Western Conference, nudging off the Golden State Warriors. With 19 wins and 3 losses, the Suns have had an amazing early-season run.

On the NBA Today show, Malika Andrews was joined by Kendrick Perkins and Chiney Ogwumike in discussing who the MVP has been on the Suns roster regarding their 18-game winning streak. Chiney backed Chris Paul, stating that he has been the anchor for the team, applauding his leadership and highlighting his playmaking skills.

ESPN analyst Perkins agreed with Paul being that player for the Suns. But he quickly escalated the premise of the discussion to question why CP3 was not included in the NBA MVP conversation.

"No disrespect to Deandre Ayton, I think he's playing phenomenal basketball. No disrespect to Devin Booker or Mikal Bridges and everybody else who has contribute. But let's take it a step further, why's Chris Paul not in the conversation of MVP?"

He went on to note that he understands why the likes of Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant are in the conversation, but he doesn't understand why Paul isn't. Likening the Suns' point guard performance to that of Hall of Famer Steve Nash.

"I understand Steph Curry, Giannis and Kevin Durant but Chris Paul needs to be in that top five conversation. We need to keep the same energy when we had when Steve Nash won the MVP when he was averaging 15 points and 11 assists. Right now Chris Paul is averaging 14 points, 10.5 assists and they're on their 18 game winning streak."

The Suns have outscored opponents by 46 points with CP on the court in the clutch, the best +/- in the NBA. Chris Paul in the clutch this season:63.6 FG%50.0 3P%94.1 FT%12 AST2 TOVThe Suns have outscored opponents by 46 points with CP on the court in the clutch, the best +/- in the NBA. https://t.co/CRmGgpQiHy

He went on to further support his claim, stating that Chris Paul is the most clutch player in the fourth quarter of the 2021-22 NBA season thus far.

"You know who is the most clutch player in the fourth quarter? Chris Paul. Put that man in the conversation as the MVP."

How has Chris Paul fared in the 2021-22 NBA season?

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game against the Dallas Mavericks at Footprint Center on November 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Chris Paul finished the previous season as the player with the best free throw accuracy in the league, while also placing third for assists per game. He has moved around a lot in the past 5 years, representing 4 franchises.

He made his debut with the Phoenix Suns in the 2020-21 NBA season and has since gone on to become the leader of the relatively young team. He got into his stride in the second season with the Suns, leading the team to an 18-game winning streak. Which is a direct opposite of the humiliating 17-game losing streak they sustained last season.

Chris Paul currently leads the league in assists, having registered 10.2 assists in 22 games played. He posted an average of 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and at least one three-pointer per game.

Paul has recorded a field goal accuracy of 47.9%, netting 5.1-of-10.6 attempts from the field. He has secured an 85.4% accuracy from the charity stripe, netting 3.2 of 3.7 attempts. He leads the Suns in assists and steals while placing second in free throws made and third in points.

