Why is Chris Paul not playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest injury update for Warriors veteran (Dec. 8)

Chris Paul will miss tonight's game between the Golden State Warriors and OKC Thunder at Paycom Center. The 12x NBA All-Star will miss tonight's contest despite not being on the injury report. Coach Steve Kerr said Paul was dealing with an illness earlier today, leading to the veteran's absence against one of his former teams.

Paul had just returned the previous game after sustaining a quad injury during the Warriors' 124-123 NBA In-Season Tournament loss to the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 28. CP3 missed two games against the LA Clippers before returning in the 110-106 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Paul played 20 minutes, tallying two points, three rebounds and six assists off the bench. The absence means he will need time to get back into game condition and restore his usual production. Paul is averaging 8.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game in 19 outings, seven as a starter.

Chris Paul is producing career-low numbers in points, rebounds, assists and field goal efficiency (39.5%). Meanwhile, His 3-point shooting percentage (31.7%) is his third-worst mark.

Golden State Warriors plan to extend Chris Paul despite struggles

Chris Paul will become a free agent next summer. The Golden State Warriors veteran could be on a new team for the seventh time in his career if he departs the Bay Area. But for now, the Warriors seem to have no issues re-signing the former All-Star.

That comes despite their struggles after opting to trade for him and let a young piece like Jordan Poole leave the organization last offseason.

“Golden State has been pleased with Paul’s production and fit with the team and is open to keeping him beyond this season for the right price," Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto reported.

The Golden State Warriors have been below average to start the season. They are 10-11, 11th in the Western Conference, ahead of tonight's game against the second-placed OKC Thunder.

However, Chris Paul's trade has nothing to do with the team's poor start. Paul has fit in seamlessly as the floor general for the second unit and as a closer when needed. The Warriors' issues stem from Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins' mediocre production.

Steve Kerr's rotation hasn't been up to the mark, either. The Warriors have a marginally good record, thanks to Steph Curry's exploits, who is averaging 29.2 points on 48/43/93 splits.