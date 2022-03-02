“Why do we continue to pretend like James Harden is going to change into a different human being” - Michelle Beadle believes James Harden will leave the 76ers when he’s bored

James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers continue to generate buzz throughout the NBA. After making his debut with his new team, the 76ers have quickly started to open some eyes around the NBA with their impressive play.

Philadelphia hit the ground running after the All-Star break and the team looks dangerous with their new superstar guard in the mix.

Although things are starting to get exciting for the 76ers and their fan base, not everyone is sold that this will be something that will work long-term.

While there's no doubt that the acquisition of Harden has gotten off to a great start, Harden's previous history has brought forth some doubters.

Sports analyst Michelle Beadle voiced her opinions today, saying that she's skeptical that Harden will remain with the 76ers long-term due to his history of moving on to different teams.

Beadle emphasizes that she's not rooting against Harden by any means, but that she's concerned his previous antics might come up again when it comes time for Harden to leave the organization.

"Why do we continue to pretend like James Harden is going to change into a different human being than what he is."

There's no doubt that many will be skeptical about James Harden's commitment to the Philadelphia 76ers moving forward.

Although Beadle brings up a number of good points when it comes to the history of Harden leaving numerous franchises, there's still a chance the superstar guard will stick with his new team for the foreseeable future.

So far, it's been an outstanding start for the Sixers with their new weapon in the backcourt.

Philadelphia has rattled off three straight wins, including a pair of impressive road victories over the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks.

Things will get more interesting for the 76ers moving forward, as they are scheduled to face some competitive Eastern conference teams. This includes matchups with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets.

The only trio with more points in their first 2 games together in NBA history is Wilt Chamberlain, Paul Arizin & York Larese with 193 points in 1961. Joel Embiid , James Harden and Tyrese Maxey have combined for 176 points in their first 2 games together.The only trio with more points in their first 2 games together in NBA history is Wilt Chamberlain, Paul Arizin & York Larese with 193 points in 1961. Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey have combined for 176 points in their first 2 games together.The only trio with more points in their first 2 games together in NBA history is Wilt Chamberlain, Paul Arizin & York Larese with 193 points in 1961. https://t.co/qZObricfwU

After many questioned whether Harden would be able to play alongside superstar big man Joel Embiid, it looks as if those doubts have quickly been put to rest.

In just two games with the team so far, Harden has posted eye-opening numbers. Over those games, Harden has averaged 28.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 14.0 assists per game.

While that production may not hold up, it's been noticeable that Harden has helped put Embiid in positions to succeed.

For now, the 76ers look to be a dangerous team in the East. The Sixers currently find themselves in third place in the East with an overall record of 37-23 for the year.

