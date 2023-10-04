"Why couldn’t he get the f**king job done?": NBA Analyst questions the numerous excuses made for Jayson Tatum over the Years

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics will be one of the heavy favorites to rule the Eastern Conference and even win the 2024 NBA championship. After losing to the Miami Heat in a thrilling seven-game series in the playoffs, the Celtics have retooled their core. Boston now has Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday instead of Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon and Marcus Smart. Tatum and the star-studded Celtics crew are expected to make a big run in the playoffs.

Over the past few years, the Celtics have been on the door of a spectacular breakthrough. But each time they were about to take the big step, they seemed to shoot themselves in the foot. While most NBA superstars have been maligned for poor playoff performances, Tatum arguably has gotten a free pass.

Here’s what an NBA analyst had to say about Jayson Tatum’s failure to lead the Celtics to the championship:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“This motherf**ker had a fucking bomb squad for the majority of his career. He went to the finals and was still finding a way to f**k this shit up. He had Jaylen Brown, he’s had Marcus Smart, he’s had Al Horford, he’s had a great coach [and] he’s had Derrick White. He’s had all of this going for himself.

“In the f**king finals, what happened? You want to glaze and praise Tatum? He does all of these things. Well, why could he not get the f**king job done to perform well? Why?”

The Boston Celtics faced the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals. After earning the first Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP, Tatum disappointed almost everyone in the championship series. He averaged 21.5 points, on just 36.7% shooting after averaging 26.9 PPG and hitting 45.3% of his shots in the regular season.

The Celtics, with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart as leaders, disintegrated when the pressure piled up. They could have taken a 3-1 lead but blew it behind Curry’s masterpiece and eventually lost in six games.

The criticism will only become louder if Tatum doesn't live up to bigger expectations in the upcoming season.

Jayson Tatum is still looking to exorcize the demons of his 2022 championship performances

After the brutal loss to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum admitted he probably won’t get over it. The All-NBA forward said that he would forget his terrible performances if the Boston Celtics won the championship.

The Celtics had another frustratingly inconsistent playoffs last season. They were almost eliminated by the Philadelphia 76ers in the semis before winning Games 6 and 7. Boston forced a rematch with the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Boston returned to its annoyingly inept tendency versus Jimmy Butler’s Miami Heat. They dropped to 0-3 before incredibly forcing a Game 7. Jayson Tatum tweaking his ankle in the first play of the winner-take-all game altered everything.

Expand Tweet

The Celtics suffered another painful series loss and decided to retool in the offseason. It remains to be seen if Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will finally be able to add banner #18 to the rafters by season’s end.