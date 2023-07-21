Why is Damian Lillard not playing for Team USA in FIBA World Cup 2023?

Damian Lillard is embroiled in a trade saga with the Portland Trail Blazers. The veteran guard recently requested a trade and has pinpointed the Miami Heat as his desired destination. However, the Trail Blazers are reluctant to accept the trade package on offer, as they reckon Miami's deal isn't the best available.

With Lillard dealing with his future, the FIBA World Cup has likely been an afterthought for him. Team USA appears to be focusing on implementing younger talent in the upcoming tournament, which has allowed some more established stars to avoid a trip to Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia - so they can focus on getting ready for the upcoming season.

For Damian Lillard, that focus will be on forcing his way out of Portland and to Miami. Flying out to the FIBA World Cup would weaken Lillard's ability to try and pressure Portland's front office in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, the chance to win the FIBA World Cup would have weakened Lillard's focus on finding a new home ahead of the upcoming season - which could affect his ability to contend for a championship ring next season.

Lillard has previously represented Team USA, so he knows what the experience is like. Furthermore, giving younger players the opportunity to experience international play on a stage as big as the FIBA World Cup will certainly expedite their development and allow Team USA to begin developing their next star-studded roster.

Damian Lillard trade may require a third team

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania on 'The Rally,' a potential Miami Heat trade for Damian Lillard would almost certainly require a third team.

The idea is that the Portland Trail Blazers aren't interested in acquiring former Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro. Hence, a third team would need to be added to negotiations to absorb Herro's contract.

"When you look at potential packages from Miami to Portland, you look at expiring contracts. Perhaps a young player like Nikola Jovic, three to four first-round picks where Tyler Herro would be going to a third team."

Damian Lillard has made it clear that he wishes to play for the Miami Heat and is not interested in joining any other team. The Portland Trail Blazers recently drafted their guard of the future in Scoot Henderson. The difficult part of finding another team is that no one would want to help the Heat - who were NBA Finalists last season - to further strengthen their roster.

Perhaps another rebuilding team would be willing to take Herro in a bid to improve their own fortunes. Yet, there would certainly need to be additional assets thrown into any deal, which would complicate negotiations.

As such, Lillard's future remains cloudy. Nevertheless, the All-Star guard will likely end up with the Miami Heat at some point before the February trade deadline, as stars usually get the trade they want, especially ones who have been loyal to a franchise for over a decade.

