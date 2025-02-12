Why is Damian Lillard not playing against Timberwolves? Latest on Bucks star's absence

Milwaukee Bucks star guard Damian Lillard has been ruled out for tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Coming off a 125-111 loss to the Golden State Warriors, the veteran guard won't be available for this matchup, as he wants to get rest before the All-Star weekend.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reports that due to his hamstring issue, Lillard won't play tonight. He intends to get a full recovery post-All-Star break, as the Bucks get ready to face the second and final part of the 2024-25 season.

The Bucks rank fifth in the Eastern Conference standings and having a healthy Damian Lillard can do wonders for them as the playoffs come closer.

