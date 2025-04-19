Why is Damian Lillard not playing today against Indiana Pacers? Latest on Bucks superstar's Game 1 absence (Apr. 19)

Damian Lillard will not play in the Milwaukee Bucks' 2025 NBA Playoffs opener against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. Lillard, who last played on Mar. 18, has been out with a deep vein thrombosis blood clot in his right calf. He was out indefinitely, but made an unprecedented recovery and was cleared for basketball activities on Thursday.
Despite recovering from the rare ailment quickly, Lillard remains out for Saturday's Game 1 against Indiana, citing a return to competition reconditioning. Having missed over four weeks of action, Lillard will take time to find his rhythm and get up to game speed.
With the intensity picking up in the playoffs, the Bucks will likely give him time to regain his endurance before they green-light his return. Nevertheless, Lillard has practiced without restrictions since Thursday, so his return could be imminent in this first-round series.
Damian Lillard addresses blood clot injury for the first time
Damian Lillard seems to have dodged a major issue with his blood clot injury. The Bucks star is aware of it and is grateful that he recovered. He addressed the issue for the first time on Friday, saying (via NBA.com):
“Obviously, there’s people with way worse issues than I’ve dealt with, so I don’t want to be dramatic about it, but you just never know when something could come up and change your life.
Lillard also cited Chris Bosh and his career-ending injury. In 2019, Bosh retired at age 35 because of a recurring blood clotting issue. He played his last game in 2016. Lillard had a new perspective towards things and was not taking these chances for granted after avoiding a career-threatening illness.
Damian Lillard revealed that his cousin also dealt with a blood clot issue during the COVID-19 pandemic, who passed away after a lack of treatment, so he knew the impacts of the illness, which had him concerned at a personal level more than just thinking about his on-court return.
Where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Game 1?
ESPN will nationally televise the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Game 1 in the U.S. Meanwhile, FanDuel Sports Wisconsin and FanDuel Sports Indiana will provide coverage in local regions. Viewers outside the U.S. can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
