Damian Lillard will miss the game against the Atlanta Hawks for personal reasons as per the team's injury report. Milwaukee Bucks will be looking to avoid a hattrick of losses when they take on the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at the State Farm Arena.

The Bucks have lost back-to-back games against the LA Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans and have lost further ground against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference.

While Damian Lillard has not been at his absolute best for long stretches for Milwaukee as of now, the lack of depth at the guard position affected the team in his absence and is 0-5 without him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

What happened to Damian Lillard?

Damian Lillard, in addition to showing some mixed form in stretches this season, has also struggled with multiple minor injuries. However, this time, the absence is related to a personal reason and Lillard does not have an injury. This means the player is expected to return for the Bucks' clash against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

Damian Lillard stats vs. Atlanta Hawks

Having featured against Saturday's opponents 18 times throughout his career, Lillard has largely dominated the Atlanta Hawks. He has averaged 23.2 points, 6.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds,

Lillard produced 25 points, nine assists and six rebounds in his last clash against the Hawks last month. He converted three of his six 3-point attempts and went 10-16 from the field.

Of course, the 33-year-old can singlehandedly decide the game and could have used the opportunity to produce his best performance against the Hawks.

Damian Lillard was far from his best against Pelicans

Lillard has had constant ups and downs this season and was again ordinary in the recent game. The Bucks' lackluster defense was exposed by Zion Williamson's interior threat. He had a game-high 28 points and five rebounds, while CJ McCollum contributed 25. Damian Lillard's 20 points came with an 8-16 efficiency

The Milwaukee Bucks were largely expected to emerge as one of the strongest title contenders this season. However, despite a 46-27 record keeping them 2nd in the East, questions have been asked about Lillard's combination with Giannis Antetokounmpo, as well as how Jrue Holiday's absence affects the team.

The Bucks brought in Patrick Beverley to add defensive depth and will be hoping that things begin clicking as the playoffs continue to get closer.