Why is Damian Lillard not playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest injury update as All-Star misses Game 4 (April 28)

Damian Lillard will not play in Sunday's Game 4 contest between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers in their 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series. Lillard is ruled out with an Achilles injury. He was earlier listed as doubtful. It's a significant blow for the Bucks, who are down 2-1 in the series after playing the first three games without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Lillard was their best offensive player in the series, averaging 32.3 points and 5.3 assists on 42/44/96 splits. The Bucks won the first game behind a 35-point first-half explosion from the former Trail Blazer. Lillard's absence means the Bucks will rely on Khris Middleton as the primary option.

Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez will slot in behind the former All-Star in the pecking order.

What happened to Damian Lillard?

Damian Lillard injured his Achilles in Game 3 on Friday. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter as Lillard tried fronting Andrew Nembhard from getting the ball on an out-of-bounds play with eight seconds left and the Bucks trailing by one. Lillard grimaced in pain as he approached Patrick Beverley to pick him up after the latter had fallen to the floor while pressing a Pacers player in the backcourt.

Lillard exited the game with an Achilles strain. He played in overtime but was evidently limited. He has suffered a Grade 1 Achilles strain, as per TNT's Chris Haynes.

How long is Damian Lillard out for? Exploring possible timeline

A Grade 1 Achilles strain, as reported by Haynes, could jeopardize Lillard's return for the rest of the first-round series. According to Dr. Evan Jeffries, a sports injury analyst and doctor of physical therapy, Lillard could be out for at least two weeks.

If the Bucks push his return, an Achilles rupture could be imminent that could be career-threatening or season-ending for 2024-25 for the 33-year-old.

Bucks staring at consecutive first-round exits

The Milwaukee Bucks' chances of a second consecutive first-round exit in the NBA playoffs seem imminent. They are without their All-Stars, Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, likely for the rest of the series against a team that has their number. The Pacers hold a 6-2 head-to-head record against Milwaukee this year, including the regular season and playoffs.

The Bucks struggled with Antetokounmpo and Lillard and with just the latter available. The odds are heavily stacked against them, especially with the Pacers boasting homecourt advantage for Game 4, giving them a chance to go up 3-1.

