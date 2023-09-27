Why was DeAndre Ayton Traded? Reasons behind Suns' no.1 pick's exit

The Damian Lillard trade saga has come to an end. According to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the superstar guard is heading to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a three-team deal. One of the bigger names to also be included in the trade is former first-overall draft pick Deandre Ayton.

The Phoenix Suns big man has been on the precipice of a move multiple times during his career and will finally get a fresh start with the Portland Trail Blazers. However, it's fair to wonder where things went wrong for a big man who can rebound and pressure the rim.

So, while everybody is focusing on how Lillard will fit alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, it makes sense to look at things a little differently and explore why Ayton is no longer part of the Suns roster.

What led the Phoenix Suns to trade Deandre Ayton?

Deandre Ayton, Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Four

#1, Ayton wasn't a natural fit on their roster

Ayton is more of a throwback in an era where big men are diverse offensive threats. The 6-foot-11 big man is a throwback center with some post-playmaking sprinkled into his game. The Phoenix Suns needed a big man with more variety in his game.

Overall, Ayton's fit has been a struggle for him and the Suns throughout his tenure with the franchise. Both sides have flirted with a potential split in the past. When the opportunity to move him as part of the Damian Lillard trade arose, the Suns likely saw it as their best chance to rebuild their big-man rotation.

#2, Ayton struggles on the defensive end

Lacking lateral quickness and struggling with hip flexibility, Ayton is often seen as a liability on the defensive side of the floor. The Suns consistently utilized Ayton as a "drop big," allowing him to anchor the defense and protect the rim. However, the 25-year-old's inability to change direction at speed allowed teams to quickly scheme against him.

According to "Dunks and Threes," Ayton finished the regular season in the 56th percentile among big men for defensive estimated plus/minus, making him one of the weaker starting centers in the NBA on that side of the floor.

#3, Ayton made some negative comments in the summer

The Suns shocked the NBA when they originally opted against giving Ayton a rookie-max extension, and it appears that the relationship never got back on track. Earlier this summer, Ayton noted how he felt the world expected him to fail.

“I can hear the whole world hating me, in a way, where I think I’m the guy a lot of people point at. I see it and feel it,” Ayton told Eyewitness News Bahamas.

“Mainly, what I’ve been working at the five or six days a week since we lost (in the playoffs) is just motivating myself to change the narrative of what people think about me. ‘Cause no matter how you put it, I feel like I have no fans out here."

Ayton wasn't taking a shot at the Suns. However, his comments were still a potential stumbling block heading into the new season. Now, both sides have a fresh start and can look to focus on the upcoming season.