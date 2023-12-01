Why is DeMar DeRozan not playing tonight against Milwaukee Bucks? Latest injury update for Bulls' All-Star (Nov. 30)

DeMar DeRozan left the game against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday early due to a left ankle sprain. He didn’t return to finish the game and finished with 19 points, six assists and two rebounds. “Deebo” was ruled questionable heading into Thursday’s encounter with the Milwaukee Bucks. The six-time All-Star tested his ankle ahead of the game before Chicago’s training staff decided to sideline him.

DeRozan’s absence means that the Bulls will be without two of their best players, as Zach LaVine has also been ruled out. The former slam dunk champ exited the Celtics game early due to right foot soreness.

Unlike DeRozan, LaVine didn’t have to test his foot as the team already announced his unavailability several hours before the Bucks game.

A little consolation for the Chicago Bulls is the upgrading of Alex Caruso’s status. He is dealing with a left toe strain but has been cleared to play. Without DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, he will have an even bigger role for the team.

DeRozan is averaging 21.3 points, 4.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game. He is shooting 45.0%, including a career-high 36.4% from deep. The former San Antonio Spurs guard has led the Bulls in scoring in two out of his three seasons with the team.

The Chicago Bulls’ five-game losing streak could be extended sans DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine

The Chicago Bulls are reeling. They are on a five-game losing slump and have lost eight of their last nine games. Chicago’s next three games, including Thursday night, will be at home. Playing in front of their fans is largely a consolation as well. The Bulls are just 4-6 at the United Center.

The Bulls are taking on the stacked Milwaukee Bucks, who will have a healthy Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez. Up next for them is the talented and athletic New Orleans Pelicans with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

If DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine miss more time, their losing streak looks like it’s going to continue. After the tiff against the Pelicans, the Chicago Bulls’ next opponents are the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 6 and the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 9. They may have a chance against those teams as Charlotte star LaMelo Ball is out while the Spurs have one of the worst records in the NBA.

Still, with the way the Bulls have been playing, they’re in for tough games with or without DeRozan and Lavine.