Why are the Denver Nuggets called Nuggets? Closer look at franchise history

In the past few years in the NBA, the Denver Nuggets have become a dominant force. They are currently the defending champions and probably have the best roster the franchise has had in years.

However, few fans know that the Denver Nuggets had a different name in the past. The franchise came to be known as the Nuggets in 1974, before which they were known as the Denver Rockets.

Back then, there were two major basketball leagues in the United States: the NBA and the ABA. Both leagues decided to merge in 1976 after a series of unsuccessful attempts in the past. The Denver Rockets used to play in the ABA and when the news of the merger went public, the franchise decided to change its name.

The problem with keeping Rockets as their nickname was that there was already another team using the name. The San Diego Rockets, which later came to be known as the Houston Rockets were early members of the NBA who had reserved the name Rockets for themselves.

Seeing this, the Denver team decided to look for a new name and settled down with the Nuggets. The meaning behind the nickname Nuggest is also quite reminiscent of Denver's past. The Nuggets refer to the gold and silver Nuggets that were predominantly found in Denver during the 19th-century mining boom in Colorado.

In addition, the Denver Rockets changed their name to the Nuggets in homage to another Denver team with the same name that competed in the NBA for only one season (1949–50). The Nuggets logo, which features two pickaxes and a basketball, is also intended to reflect the mining boom.

From a team in the ABA to becoming one of the most dominant teams in the 21st century's basketball scene, the Nuggets have come a long way.

Denver Nuggets get one back from the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3

The Denver Nuggets made a comeback in the ongoing series against the Timberwolves on Friday night. The defending champions were dominated by the Wolves in the past two games and it was almost time to strike back.

The Nikola Jokic-led squad played spectacular basketball, securing a blowout victory against their opponents at home. The final score of the game was 117-90, reinstating the hopes of another championship run among the fans.

However, the Wolves (2) are still at a game advantage against the Nuggets (1). Game 4 of the Western Conference semi-finals will take place on 12 May in Minnesota.