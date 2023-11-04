Why is Derrick White not playing against Nets? Exploring reasons behind Celtics starter's absence (November 4)

The Boston Celtics will miss the services of veteran guard Derrick White during Saturday's (November 4) home contest against the Brooklyn Nets. White will miss the game, as per the Celtics' official injury report, citing personal reasons. The shooting guard has played all four games so far.

He has been crucial in their four-game winning streak. The former San Antonio Spur has posted a career-high in points with 15.8 per game thus far. He also has 4.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks. Unlike previous seasons, White will likely be a full-time starter this year.

He has come off the bench in 2021-22 and 2022-23 based on the team's opponents. However, Marcus Smart's departure has allowed the C's to insert him as a permanent starter. White has formed the NBA's best two-way backcourt pairing alongside new addition Jrue Holiday for the 2023-24 season.

Exploring Derrick White's absence vs Nets due to personal reasons

Derrick White will miss his first game since the start of the 2022-23 NBA season when the Boston Celtics host the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. He played all 82 games last year in the regular season, followed by 20 postseason appearances en route to the Celtics' conference finals run.

Fortunately for Boston, White's absence isn't because of any injury issue. White isn't likely dealing with anything serious off the court if the latest reports coming from Boston, Celtics' beat writer Gary Washburn has suggested that White will miss his first game of the season due to the birth of his second child.

Derrick White is married to Hannah Schneider. White and Schneider had their first child, a son, in May last year when the Celtics played against the Miami Heat in the conference finals. He had missed Game 2 of the series for his son's birth. The couple have been together since college at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. White and Schneider got married in August 2021.

The Celtics should have no problems against the young Brooklyn Nets in White's absence. They could start Al Horford or Payton Pritchard, who are more than serviceable options to compensate for White's absence, especially against a mid-table team. Boston has enough weapons to sustain their two-way play, so they should be able to make a comfortable win.