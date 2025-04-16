Why is Devin Booker not playing in 2025 NBA Playoffs? Suns star's absence from postseason explored

Devin Booker had another All-Star-level season this year, as part of one of the league's best scoring duos alongside Kevin Durant, but won't be involved in this year's playoffs. Booker and the Suns were officially eliminated from playoff contention, marking the end of one of the more disappointing seasons in the NBA.

The Phoenix Suns finished the season 36-46, three games behind tenth-seeded Dallas Mavericks, leaving them on the outside looking in of the playoffs. Devin Booker and the Suns have had a puzzling year that has left the fans bewildered at how the team didn't qualify for the playoffs despite Booker and Durant both playing in nearly all the games of the team.

Although the struggles of the team late in the season are not entirely his responsibility, Devin Booker was not happy with the way his season ended. He will miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2019-2020 season, in which the Suns went unbeaten in the NBA bubble and came up just short of the eighth spot in the West.

"It's a whole different setup," said Booker when asked about the differences between the Suns teams before and after their big trades. "We have different players, we have different coaches, so it's totally opposite to a new system."

The Suns fired Mike Budenholzer after his first season with the team, marking the third time in as many seasons that the team has moved on from their head coach. Devin Booker has never had a reliable presence on the sideline outside of the three years he spent with Monty Williams at the helm. The revolving door at that spot has made it difficult for the team to have much consistency.

When the Suns were eliminated, Devin Booker provided some insight into the difference between the 2021 Phoenix Suns team that made it to the Finals and the previous few iterations of the team. While the Suns have added superstars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal to the roster, it has yet to show significant results, so the Suns are left with gigantic decisions this off-season.

How will Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns rebound from another disappointing season?

Although Devin Booker's efficiency has declined this season, he is still one of the best shooting guards in the NBA and will still be in the running for the All-Star game as long as he remains healthy. The irritating thing for him is that the support around him is likely going to change again once the offseason arrives.

The Suns are a second apron team, making it difficult for them to make big roster moves. With Bradley Beal still willing to exercise his no-trade clause, the only significant move the Suns are able to make is a trade involving Kevin Durant. Phoenix and Durant have reportedly both expressed mutual interest in testing trades over the offseason as the Suns look to re-build around Booker.

Devin Booker is one of the very few NBA players who have demonstrated no intention at all to leave the drafting team, saying on a number of occasions that he wants to be a Sun for the whole length of his career. Phoenix wants to keep him and contend in the West once again, but their decision to bring in stars has left them with one of the biggest disappointments in recent memory.

