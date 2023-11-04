Why is Devin Booker not playing against Philadelphia 76ers? Latest injury update from Phoenix Suns (November 4)

Devin Booker will miss his fourth game this season when the Phoenix Suns host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday afternoon (Nov 4). His lingering ankle injury is the reason he will miss today's contest against the 76ers, the team's official injury report says. Booker was questionable entering this game.

He played on opening night but missed the following three games before returning in the Suns' 132-121 home loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. Booker was firing on all cylinders. He dropped 31 points, nine rebounds and 13 assists, nearly guiding the Suns to an improbable comeback.

Suns fans were relieved about his return. But the feeling may not last long. Phoenix will once again have to rely on Kevin Durant's shoulders to get an important win. The Suns already boast a disappointing 2-3 record in their first five games. During this stretch, they have played without Bradley Beal, who has missed all games so far because of a back injury.

Concern levels rise for Suns amid recurring injury issues to Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns and their fans should be concerned, and rightly so, amid Devin Booker and Bradley Beal's injury struggles to start the new season. The Suns took a different approach this year by going top-heavy. To achieve their goals this year, Phoenix will need all their stars on the floor, especially against the league's best.

They have been far too reliant on 35-year-old Kevin Durant, who has logged in playoff-caliber minutes this early in the season. Durant isn't any less injury-prone at this age after dealing with an Achilles tear four years ago. KD hasn't played 60 games or more since his return in 2020.

Last year, he appeared in a combined 47-game split between the Brooklyn Nets and the Suns. The Suns fans will hope Booker and Beal's absences are only precautionary measures. A serious issue that could trouble them for the length of the season could severely hamper Phoenix's shot at winning its maiden championship.

Devin Booker's absence also means the team plays without a reliable option at this point. So far, Eric Gordon and Kevin Durant have handled most of their ball-handling responsibilities.

The Suns have entered the year without a true point guard on their roster. They traded Chris Paul and Cam Payne this offseason. Another decent option, Damion Lee, is also on the sidelines dealing with a meniscus injury recovery.