Why is Devin Booker out vs. hometown Detroit Pistons? Injury status for Suns superstar

In the 2023-24 season, Devin Booker has only played in two games for the Phoenix Suns as the team continues to find its footing. At present, the Suns have a record of two wins and four losses. Despite the injury status, Booker averages 31.5 points (57.5% shooting, including 53.3% from 3-point range), 10.5 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game.

However, for their match-up against the Detroit Pistons, the Suns will be without the services of the three-time all-star shooting guard, as per Underdog NBA. Booker will be unavailable to suit up due to a strained calf injury.

To make matters worse, Bradley Beal is still unavailable to play due to issues with lower back spasms. Currently, health is the critical issue being faced by this team as they are experiencing setbacks when it comes to having everyone healthy on the court.

Against the Pistons, the Phoenix Suns will have to rely on the efforts of Kevin Durant leading the way to pull off a win. With a 2-4 record, Phoenix has to win this ball game despite missing their two all-stars from the lineup.

Besides the need for a Kevin Durant outing, the team could use excellent production from the supporting cast of players such as Grayson Allen, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Okogie, Eric Gordon, Yuta Watanabe and Drew Eubanks.

With Devin Booker's absence, what to expect for Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons

Similar to the Phoenix Suns, the Detroit Pistons also have a two-wins and four-losses record. Fans can expect a competitive showing from both teams to secure a much-needed win.

The Pistons will look to take advantage of the depleted Suns unit with their promising cast of players. For starters, Jalen Duren could have a big game for the Pistons with Jusuf Nurkic and Kevin Durant protecting the rim for the Suns.

In just five games this season, Duren has averaged 14.8 points (67.3% shooting) and 11.6 rebounds per game. Additionally, the Pistons have other excellent pieces in Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson, who are set on making a good impression in this match-up.

Be that as it may, this is still a young Detroit Pistons team, which can be an advantage for the Suns. Despite a limited depth and missing Booker, the experience of the team with the leadership of Durant may be enough to secure a victory.

When it comes to Durant, he has not missed a beat this season, averaging 28.0 points (52.2% shooting, including 34.8% from 3-point range) and 7.0 rebounds per game.

However, the role players could be a deciding factor for this game. The Detroit Pistons will need everyone on the team to chip in, similar to the Phoenix Suns in aiding Durant, especially with Booker out.

Moreover, this will be a reunion in some form as Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams will be going up against his former Suns team.