Why Did FBI Arrest Chauncey Billups? Major Report on Trail Blazers Coach Surfaced Over NBA Gambling Probe

The Portland Trail Blazers may have lost more than just their first game of the season.

According to a report by Shams Charania of ESPN, coach Chauncey Billups has just been arrested by the Federal government:

"Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has been arrested by the FBI for alleged illegal gambling, sources tell ESPN," Charania wrote on X.

This is all tied to a months-long sports gambling investigation that also involved Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley, but this is the first time that Billups' name has publicly come up.

"The Eastern District of New York and FBI director Kash Patel will hold a press conference at 10 am ET to announce arrests from investigation," Charania added in another tweet.

Billups, a former NBA champion, was entering his fifth year as head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers. So far, he's logged a 117-212 (.356) coaching record.

This story will be updated.

