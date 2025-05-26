  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Why didn’t he do this while with the Mavs": Lakers fans fired up as Luka Doncic's commits to physical transformation with strict routine

"Why didn’t he do this while with the Mavs": Lakers fans fired up as Luka Doncic's commits to physical transformation with strict routine

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified May 26, 2025 05:03 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn

Luka Doncic was the centerpiece of a blockbuster midseason trade as the Dallas Mavericks shipped him to the LA Lakers for Anthony Davis. According to the Mavericks, the trade was triggered by concerns about Doncic’s conditioning, body of work, and apparent lack of defensive acumen.

Ad

Now, the narrative may have changed as Doncic’s body was seen to have transformed since the Lakers ended their season early in the first round. In a photo posted by Slovenian media, Luka Doncic looked skinnier as a considerable amount of weight seemed to have been shed in the past month.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

NBA fans were then fired up about Doncic’s physical transformation. While Lakers fans showed optimism on his new body, others questioned why he did not do this while he was still playing for the Mavericks.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"So why didn’t he do this while with the Mavs?….smh," one fan wrote.
Ad
"When you get traded for conditioning and being called fat, you gonna have to prove them wrong," another fan said.
"Every off season it’s the same thing," said one fan.

Other fans expressed their excitement at seeing Luke Doncic shed some weight, but hoped that his body would continue to stay the same while adding muscle during the offseason.

"MVP is so obvious," another fan wrote.
Ad
"Next is to build muscle 💪," said one fan.
"we actually getting thin Luka wow," wrote one fan.

The picture was taken during a Real Madrid game against Coviran Granada in the Regular League. Doncic pulled up in the venue in a fit white t-shirt that made him look far slimmer than his 230-pound frame during the 2024-25 season.

Last season, Luka Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game to help the Lakers secure the third seed during the regular season in the Western Conference. However, the team lost in the first round against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are now playing in the Western Conference Finals.

Ad

The trade came less than a year after Doncic steered the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in 2024, where they lost to the eventual champions Boston Celtics.

Since the trade, Doncic is seen to be the next face of LA for the foreseeable future.

Luka Doncic denies weight issues while being with the Mavericks

The main criticism of Luka Doncic has been his weight, but he has since denied it following the massive trade that brought him to LA last February.

Ad
"It's a motive. I know it's not true, but it's a motive. I came here to one of the biggest clubs in the history of sports, but it's a big motive in the long run," the Lakers star said last March.

With an extended offseason, Doncic is expected to return with a chip on his shoulder next season as he looks to bring the Lakers back to glory alongside 40-year-old superstar LeBron James.

About the author
Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Twitter icon

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Ruth John S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications