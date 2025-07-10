  • home icon
  • “Why didnt bro win MVP then”: NBA fans stunned as Devin Booker's contract beats Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s with record $72.5M annual deal 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jul 10, 2025 02:19 GMT
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
NBA fans stunned as Devin Booker beats Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s record extension number after $72.5M annual deal (Image Source: Imagn)

Devin Booker broke Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's record extension signing on Wednesday, eight days after the OKC Thunder star signed his four-year $284 million contract. He will make $71 million annually. On the other hand, Booker signed a two-year $145 million extension and will make $72.5 million annually.

The Suns' star will now make $316 million over the next five years in Phoenix after committing to the franchise amid another massive roster reset. The Suns traded Kevin Durant, blowing up another core around franchise star Booker. They are headed in a new direction with relatively younger pieces like Jalen Green, Mark Williams, Khaman Maluach and Ryan Dunn around their All-Star guard.

Booker has played all 10 years in the NBA with the Suns and seemingly intends to do so after his new contract extension, his third with the franchise. It was one of the key reasons his extension number is as high as it is now, potentially making him one of the highest-paid players.

Here's how fans reacted after Devin Booker edged past Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's record extension:

