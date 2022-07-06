“Why don’t we go for broke here?” - NBA analyst believes the LA Lakers should forget about Kyrie Irving and try to get Kevin Durant, believes KD won’t love it

Undisputed's Skip Bayless has a bold suggestion as to where Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant should be traded. The speculation for Durant's next destination is getting broader by the minute.

A few days ago, All-Star forward Kevin Durant requested a trade out of the Nets via the team's owner Joe Tsai. He has made it known to the public about his preferred destinations. He named the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat as his preferred destinations, both of whom were the top seeds in their respective divisions.

But that didn't stop other teams from getting into trade talks with the Nets. There have been reports of other teams actively pursuing the 12-time All-Star. The Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors have emerged as possible landing spots for Durant.

However, the Los Angeles Lakers aren't going to let the opportunity of landing another star just pass by. Lately, the Lakers have been involved in trade talks surrounding Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving, who both opted into the last year of their contracts.

During an episode of Undisputed, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discussed possible moves for the Lakers regarding Durant.

“Why don’t we go for broke here?” Bayless suggests the LAkers to strongly pursue Durant and give up on Irving.

Bayless concluded:

"I don't think he would love it because I've told you before, like Kawhi, KD's mindset has always been, 'I wanna compete against LeBron, not play with him.'"

The Nets organization has struggled to get Durant a new home since his request to trade him. Brooklyn is looking to get a player or package that has the same caliber as Durant.

It's not easy to pull this one off since Kevin Durant is one of the most unique NBA players in the league. Matching his talent and value would mean giving up on a franchise player.

Bayless' take suggests the Lakers should focus on winning now and trade for Kevin Durant

Miami Heat v Brooklyn Nets

Skip Bayless strongly suggested that the Lakers should consider trading Anthony Davis for Kevin Durant. If the Lakers do take Bayless' advice, it could put them back into NBA championship relevance. A pairing of Durant and LeBron James would ultimately shake the entire league.

Making this trade would be a win-win situation for both sides. If the Nets land Davis and they get to keep Irving for one more season, it'll still enable them to possibly make the Playoffs.

But for the Lakers, a reunion between Durant and Russell Westbrook might get awkward, given how things ended between them back at the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, their success during their early years in the league might be proof that they can play well together.

Neither team is making any moves regarding this trade just yet. Even if it's a win-win situation, there's still a bit of downside for both teams. Kevin Durant's tendency to stir up drama and his recent injuries the past three seasons might not bode well for the Lakers.

Anthony Davis has severely struggled with his injuries after winning the championship in 2020. This is a major aspect the Nets might want to look into before making any moves.

