“Why don’t we do a tribute for Doc about all the times he’s blown 3-1 leads?” - Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo says he hopes Doc Rivers is kidding about hoping to see Ben Simmons receive a tribute video in Philadelphia

The Brooklyn Nets will visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, but Ben Simmons will not play even though he might be with his team. Sixers coach Doc Rivers talked about how he would have no issues if a video tribute was played for Simmons, but many have frowned on his statement.

A video tribute for former players on their return has become a common courtesy in the NBA. But Simmons was a lightning rod who held out all season to force a trade.

Simmons' time with the Sixers ended horribly as he believed the entire organization did not support him after the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals. Fans attacked the Australian for his effort, or lack thereof, in the series loss. He believes he was thrown under the bus by the franchise.

Vowing to not play for the Sixers anymore, Simmons finally got his way at the trade deadline last month. Simmons Seth Curry and Andre Drummond were traded to Brooklyn for James Harden and Paul Millsap.

The Nets and Sixers will face off for the first time since that blockbuster deal in what promises to be a dramatic night on and off the court.

In a news conference, Rivers was asked what he thought about the Sixers putting together a tribute for Simmons, and he said he saw nothing wrong.

However, radio personality Chris Russo was not having it. On ESPN's "First Take," Russo said:

"Why don't we do a tribute for Doc about all the times he's (Rivers) blown 3-1 leads in the NBA playoffs? I hope he was kidding. A tribute for Ben Simmons?"

Simmons was drafted by the Sixers with the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft. His partnership with Embiid was solid and had championship written all over it. But they could not make it work in the four seasons Simmons played for Philadelphia.

There is no specific date for Ben Simmons' return

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench next to Ben Simmons

Simmons has not played a single game this season, after citing his mental health as his reason for not being able to play during his holdout. Philly fans came at him hard during the offseason.

Barstool Philly @BarstoolPhilly Ben Simmons is ready for his return to Philly Ben Simmons is ready for his return to Philly https://t.co/J9nr8V2gJf

Many believed Simmons could gain a confidence boost by playing in Philadelphia and help him return to action earlier than anticipated. But Simmons is still not ready to step on the hardwood.

While Simmons brings a lot of upside with defense and transition offense, he has been a atrocious outside shooter. He almost never shoots outside of the paint, let alone from 3-point range (14.7% on a mere 34 shots in four seasons). He's also horrific at the free-throw line (59.7%).

