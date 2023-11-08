Why is Draymond Green out against Denver Nuggets? Reason behind Golden State Warriors superstar's absence explored

The Golden State Warriors are looking forward to getting their seventh win of the season as they face the Denver Nuggets. They will be short-handed tonight as they are without Draymond Green, who's out due to personal reasons.

Green was listed as questionable in the Warriors' game against the Detroit Pistons due to a left ankle soreness. He was still able to play and help the team get the win.

"Draymond Green is out tonight. Personal reasons," NBA Insider Anthony Slater reported.

Green's wife, Hazel Renee, is pregnant with their second child. A few weeks ago, the actress posted on Instagram that they had a gender reveal party and Green will be a girl dad once again.

Green has played six games this season, averaging 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.7 assists.

Draymond Green is a fan of his new teammate

The Warriors had the chance to give their stars a decent supporting cast this season. Over the summer, they were able to sign Dario Saric, who last played for the Oklahoma City Thunder after getting traded by the Phoenix Suns.

Draymond Green is a fan of the European big man and has even called Saric a "very smart player." He's been a great source of offense for the team in the past few games, often scoring in double figures.

After the win against the Pistons, head coach Steve Kerr praised the 6-foot-10 big man.

"Yeah Dario, we're just getting used to that. The way he plays offensively," Kerr said. "He instinctively understands how to create something out of nothing. We had a lot of broken possessions where he got it, he immediately swung it to Chris [Paul], ran into a pick and roll, popped to the open spot, knock down shots."

"He’s just a really instinctive, good basketball player. And he and Chris have that great connection, and they do save a lot of possessions for us."

Green and Saric have been great options for the Warriors this season, which could be something opposing teams should watch out for.

