Why was Draymond Green ejected? Exploring complete incident involving Donovan Mitchell

Draymond Green vs the Cleveland Cavaliers has always been an explosive affair. Unfortunately for the seasoned Golden State Warriors veteran, an incident with Donovan Mitchell during the matchup saw him earn his 18th ejection in his decorated career.

Both teams squared off on Saturday night at the Chase Center. Green was tossed during the third quarter after things heated up between him and the Cavaliers guard.

Midway into the third stretch, Caris LeVert converted a layup over Klay Thomspon to extend Cleveland's lead. During the play, Green had knocked Mitchell into the first row under the basket, but there was no whistle for the incident. Soon after, Green brought the ball up to the floor, and Mitchell ran right into the 32-year-old.

Following a lengthy replay sequence, the officials assessed Mitchell with a common foul but slapped a tech on Draymond Green, his second in the game, resulting in the forward being ejected. He ended his evening with 8 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. The Warriors went down 118-110 to the Cavaliers.

How many times has Draymond Green been ejected in his career?

Ever since he began his NBA career in 2012, Draymond Green has been tossed 18 times, the latest coming against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the veteran had registered 17 ejections prior and has earned four suspensions in the regular season. In the 147 playoff games, he has six flagrant fouls and 27 tech fouls.

Green and his altercation with crosstown rivals Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis were one of the talking points last season. Green was suspended for a game after he stomped the Kings' big during Game 2 in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Speaking about the incident, Green implied he was suspended primarily because of his infamous groin kick in the 2016 NBA playoffs. He placed some of the blame for his actions on his treatment of the Sacramento crowd, who were jeering at the forward.

"I never knew you could be suspended for a flagrant two that happened seven years ago," Green said. "And I also didn’t know you could get suspended for interacting with a crowd that’s flipping you double birds and yelling your name and chants that you suck. I didn’t know that either. Saying that, my guys played well.

The ongoing season has seen Draymond Green being tossed for the first time. Only time will tell if there are more in store for the four-time champion in the days to come.