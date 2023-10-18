Why is Draymond Green not playing against the Kings? Latest injury update for Warriors star

Draymond Green will not play against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, which will be the fourth preseason game he will miss. The Golden State Warriors are sidelining him throughout their preparation for the upcoming 2023-24 season. Green suffered an ankle injury after coming down on teammate Jonathan Kuminga’s foot. The Warriors’ coaching staff thought at first he’d be unavailable only in the Dubs’ first two preseason games.

A few days after injuring his ankle in a pickup game with Warriors teammates, Green told the media that he “dodged a bullet.” The forward said that he is a “fast healer” and has been making “good progress” in his recovery.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Golden State Warriors training staff had cleared him for light on-court work. When he will have scrimmages is yet to be determined. He will undergo another evaluation on Sunday, which is two days before their opening night against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. The Warriors will not risk him this early in the season. They would make sure he is 100% healthy before even thinking of playing him whether it’s in the preseason or regular season.

Kerr said the following about their plan for Draymond Green:

“I wouldn’t put him out there Tuesday night if he hasn’t played any five-on-five. We’re hoping that later this week it will be three-on-three and then translate to five-on-five, maybe practice Sunday. We’ll just play it by ear.”

Expand Tweet

Draymond Green remains a crucial part of the Golden State Warriors’ success

Despite their massive payroll, the Golden State Warriors made sure to re-sign Draymond Green to another deal. Green agreed to a four-year $100 million contract with a player option heading into the 2026-27 season. A 15% trade bonus is also part of the contract.

New Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr., coach Steve Kerr and superstar Steph Curry all wanted to bring the team’s charismatic defensive leader back. They knew they could ill afford to lose him and still challenge for a title.

Last season, Golden State had a 41-32 record with Green on the court. Without him, they were 3-6. The year before, they were 34-12. Minus his services, they had a 19-17 win-loss mark. He is still their most versatile and experienced defender.

The Dubs have a big chance of winning the championship this season. They may not be the favorites but they are capable of winning it all. The Warriors will need a healthy Draymond Green to accomplish their lofty goals.