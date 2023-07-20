Why is Draymond Green not playing for Team USA in FIBA World Cup 2023?

It would appear Team USA is going in a different direction for the FIBA World Cup. Rather than taking a string of All-Star players, Steve Kerr's roster will be littered with some of the league's best young talent and some veterans to help keep the locker room focused.

One name that is unlikely to feature for Team USA is Draymond Green. The championship-winning forward hasn't appeared on the preliminary roster reports, despite Draymond Green hinting that he may participate in the competition shortly after the Golden State Warriors season ended.

Green, 33, will likely spend the off-season working on his conditioning and preparing for another deep postseason run with the Golden State Warriors. The veteran forward is at the age where ensuring his body remains in good shape is more important than looking to add new aspects to his game.

It would make little sense for Draymond Green to travel to the FIBA World Cup, which is being held in Japan, the Philippines, and Indonesia if it would affect his ability to be ready for the upcoming season. As such, Draymond Green has likely been left off the roster by personal choice or an agreement with the Warriors coaching staff.

The Golden State Warriors recently secured Draymond Green's long-term future with the franchise, inking him to a four-year $100 million deal. With the Warriors being eliminated in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs last season, Draymond Green likely wants to focus on the upcoming season rather than adding another Team USA winners' medal to his collection.

Draymond Green is still dealing with Jordan Poole situation

Another reason why Draymond Green may be steering clear of Team USA duty, is his still-ongoing issues with Jordan Poole.

On July 18, Jordan Poole's father, Anthony Poole, took a shot at Draymond Green on Twitter, calling him a 'soft a** b*****.' He tweeted:

"I’m stand on this that’s is some bs. Jp was his guy and he avoid me all last yr. He is a soft a** b**** and I’m standing on this and he didn’t apologize to me and my wife. So he lame and me and him can meet anytime he want."

With so many young players in Team USA's rotation, it wouldn't make sense for Draymond Green to be part of the roster, especially if his war of words with Jordan Poole is set to continue throughout the summer.

After all, Steve Kerr and his Team USA coaching staff will be looking to foster a tight-knit mentality and avoid any external distractions - something that Draymond Green cannot guarantee at this moment in time.

The FIBA World Cup is set to begin on August 25 and will run until September 10, with Team USA being among the favorites to win the tournament.

