Why is Duncan Robinson known as Jimmy Neutron? Closer look at hysterical comparison between Heat guard and animated character

Duncan Robinson was arguably the biggest surprise in the 2020 playoffs. The former undrafted rookie seemingly came out of nowhere to help the Miami Heat reach the NBA Finals. Robinson was the sharpshooter who punished defenders for putting too much attention on Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. The Heat may have lost to LeBron James and the LA Lakers but Robinson was on the basketball map for his underrated performance and something else.

During the 2020 championship series, Robinson averaged 12.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He shot 40.4%, including 39.1% from behind the arc. Here’s what he had to say on the Titus & Tate podcast about what Miami’s opponents called him to take him out of his game:

(0:50 mark)

“During the finals, the Lakers bench was yelling Jimmy Neutron at me.”

The weird thing was, fans who didn’t know who Duncan Robinson was, started calling him Sheen, Neutron’s friend. The former Michigan standout had a hearty laugh at the different comparisons:

“I can’t be both, that doesn’t even make sense. How can I be two characters from the same show?”

Neutron is the main character of the film Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius. He stands out due to his gravity-defying hairstyle and 210 IQ. Most fans of the movie consider him the most intelligent being in his universe. Basketball fanatics who are familiar with the film just couldn’t resist putting Robinson and Neutron side by side.

Jimmy Neutron and Sheen weren’t the only cartoon characters that fans had fun comparing Robinson to. One found similarities between the player and Bojack Horseman. Another pointed out that the Miami Heat guard should play Woody from the Toy Story fame.

Among the characters he was compared to, Duncan Robinson found one that he agreed with:

(1:30 mark)

“That one I understand. If I have to pick out of those three, I’d pick Woody.”

Perhaps the best comparison that had Robinson in splits was a comment from one of the fans. The unnamed Twitter user said that he looked like “someone who tried to draw Tyler Herro from memory.”

Duncan Robinson is playing better than ever for the Miami Heat

Duncan Robinson has played his entire NBA career with the Miami Heat. Two years ago, the Heat gave him a five-year $90 million contract. He has an early termination option for the 2025-26 season.

Despite being consistently linked to trade rumors, Robinson has done nothing but just work on his craft. This season, Miami is facing injury early on. Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo have already missed games due to injuries. He has stepped up almost every time his number has been called.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 14.5 points heading into tonight’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat. He is making 47.8% of his shots, including 43.0% from deep. Heat fans don’t mind the Jimmy Neutron or comparisons to any animated character. They just want him to continue being a key part of the team.