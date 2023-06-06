Why is Dwyane Wade leaving Florida? Finding out more about the Heat legend

Dwyane Wade has moved his family to Los Angeles after spending the past two decades living in Florida. While it's normal for the wealthy to move to the sunshine state of California, Wade's decision has certainly raised some questions, given his status as a Florida-based star.

In a recent interview with Showtime's Rachel Nichols, Dwyane Wade revealed that one of the reasons he and his family moved from Florida to Los Angeles is due to the state's current stance on the LGBTQ+ community. Wade expressed concerns about the legislative bills being added in Florida that could limit the freedom and acceptance of LGBTQ individuals.

“That's another reason why I don't live in [Florida]. A lot of people don't know that,” Wade told Nichols. "You know, obviously, the taxes is great. Having Wade County is great. But my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And so that's one of the reasons why I don't live there.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Over the past year or so, seven bills have been created that could impact the lives of LGBTQ members that reside in Florida. As such, there has been an outpouring of support for affected people in the state of Florida, while many LGBTQ members have begun to leave the state in the hope of moving to a more progressive area of the country.

Dwyane Wade's daughter, Zaya Wade, identifies as part of the LGBTQ community, which is why he and his wife, Gabrielle Union, made the decision to head to Los Angeles, often seen as one of the more progressive parts of the United States.

Magic Johnson shares support for his son EJ

On June 4, Magic Johnson sent a message of love and support to his son EJ on Twitter. The message began as a simple happy birthday but continued to show Magic Johnson's support for EJ, who is a member of the LGBTQ community.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson Happy Birthday to my son, EJ!! I love your pure heart and creativity! Keep living your truth, it’s what I love about you most! Have a great day! Happy Birthday to my son, EJ!! I love your pure heart and creativity! Keep living your truth, it’s what I love about you most! Have a great day! https://t.co/KaOn2uC3Pp

Magic Johnson and his wife have been incredibly supportive of EJ, and have encouraged him to embrace and accept his sexuality, leading their son to credit his parent's capacity for love and support.

“In the midst of all this media attention, I would like to say that I am truly blessed to have parents that love and support me,” EJ has said.

According to Nithin Joseph, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have even sought out Magic Johnson's advice in the past, as they looked to support Zaya with her own journey of self-acceptance.

"Their acceptance and love inspired Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union to seek their guidance when their daughter, Zaya, faced similar challenges," Joesph reported

Magic Johnson credits Miami Heat's win over Denver

Following the Miami Heat's June 4 victory over the Denver Nuggets in game two of the NBA Finals, Magic Johnson praised Erik Spoelstra's team for controlling the tempo of the game.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson The Miami Heat exploited the bigger and slower Denver Nuggets and controlled the tempo of the game. The Miami Heat exploited the bigger and slower Denver Nuggets and controlled the tempo of the game.

Now, both the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets will head to Miami for games three and four of the Finals, with both teams hoping to gain some form of control in the series. However, the most likely outcome is that both sides earn one win out of two, and they head back to Denver for game five with the series tied up at 2-2.

Poll : 0 votes